Tides Medical Announces Launch of Artacent AC for Complex Wounds

LAFAYETTE, La., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biologics company Tides Medical® announces the launch of a new product, Artacent AC®, a tri-layer skin graft designed for use in the treatment of complex or difficult-to-treat wounds. Artacent AC is three times stronger and two times thicker than traditional dual-layer products, making it easier to handle and apply to wound sites.*

Tides developed Artacent AC to offer clinicians a new and improved amniotic skin graft option featuring three layers (amnion-chorion-amnion) instead of the traditional two (amnion-amnion). The product is available now — support for specific MAC regions is available through Tides' reimbursement specialists.

"With its greater per unit mass, its thicker, tri-layer structure and greater strength, Artacent AC offers clinicians an improved solution for treating complex patient wounds," said Senior Product Manager Gary Monteiro, PhD.

Tides' skin substitutes are used to treat a variety of medical conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wounds, burns, Mohs surgery and various surgical applications. Allografts like Artacent AC can be placed on either side facing the wound. It stores dry at room temperature with no need for refrigeration, remaining safe and effective up to five years from the date of manufacturing.

Founded in 2010, Tides manufactures a number of versatile placental skin grafts derived from donated birth tissue. All Tides products are manufactured entirely in-house using donated human placental tissue. A proprietary Artacleanse® process is used to make the graft safe for implantation while maintaining its natural biologic factors, including high molecular weight proteins.

"We're proud to be known for combining advanced medical technology with customer service and support that is second to none," said Joe Spell, CEO of Tides. "The development and launch of Artacent AC are part of our larger mission: revolutionizing access to the power of birth tissue technology."

* In comparison to traditional dual-layer grafts per CRO data on file. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

Tides Medical is a biotechnology company that sources and acquires donated placentas to make advanced skin substitutes. Based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Tides also works closely with physicians and their staff to help them navigate the complex reimbursement process, ensuring that patients have access to the full range of treatment options they deserve. For more information, visit www.tidesmedical.com.

