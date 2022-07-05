Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Changes to Board Member

BEIJING, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that Mr. James Jian Liu resigned from Kaixin’s board of directors (the “Board”), with effect from June 30, 2022, for personal reasons. Mrs. Lucy Yi Yang, chief financial officer of the Company, has been appointed by the Board as director of the Company, with effect from August 1, 2022.



Mr. James Liu had served as a director of the Board since Kaixin’s establishment. “On behalf of my fellow directors, the Company's management team, and shareholders, I would like to thank James for the significant contributions that he made during his service on Kaixin's Board. We wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Mr. Mingjun Lin, Kaixin’s chairman and CEO.

