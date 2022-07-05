Antifog Additives Market Valuation Worth USD 3 Billion by 2030 at 7.0% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antifog Additives Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Antifog Additives Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.0% CAGR to reach USD 3 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Anti-fog additives refer to organic compounds that help bring down the water’s surface tension, thereby preventing the formation of droplets on the plastic surface. These additives can be described as surface-active compounds that are generally applied during plastic processing. While preparing the plastic sheet, anti-fog additives are extensively used. The most extensive usage of anti-fog additives however is in the packaging and food industries, as these give an aesthetic appeal to the products while enhancing their shelf life.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10140

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 2030: USD 3 Billion CAGR 7.0% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Demand for coating films for mirrors and goggles Antifog coatings are applied to the surface of the plastic sheet

Market Competitive Landscape:

Prominent companies in the ready-mix concrete industry are

ACC LIMITED

Vicat SA

LafargeHolcim ltd

Barney & Dickenson Inc.

R. W. Sidley Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

HeidelbergCement AG

UltraTech Cement Ltd U.S.

Concrete Inc.

LIVINGSTON'S CONCRETE SERVICE INC.

Vulcan Materials Company

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Anti-fog agents are used as coatings or blended into polymer concentrates since they reduce the surface energy of the water droplets, which can form on the polymer surface. When formed, these droplets can coalesce, giving rise to the continuous layer’s formation on the transparent film, enhancing visibility as well as appearance.

Heightened use of antifog additives in agricultural, food packaging, mirrors, automobiles, and optical glasses, to reduce fogging and elevate visibility will encourage market growth. The low production costs combined with the thriving packaging and food processing industries in developing countries like India, Thailand, Vietnam, and China will be favorable as well. Moreover, the rising urbanization rate, as well as the prevalence of hectic lifestyles, has changed consumers’ eating habits, with more inclination toward packaged food. This is bound to augment the use of antifog additives in the years ahead.

With the rapidly progressing agricultural industry and the escalating demand for high yield of good quality crops, there has been a massive surge in controlled farming activities. This has spurred the need for films, in turn elevating the demand for anti-fog additives. The surging use of antifog additives in vehicle windows and windscreens since it enhances the visibility should also stimulate the market growth in the next couple of years. The overall expansion of the automobile industry and the mounting emphasis on passenger safety will propel the market demand in the years ahead.

Market Restraints:

Rising strictness of government regulations could be a major challenge for the antifog additive companies, as the demand in the food packaging sector could go down in the coming years. this will be a restraint for the developers of food packaging films and agricultural.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Antifog Additives: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/antifog-additives-market-10140

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s negative impact has led to a series of severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

The pandemic has had a brutal impact on the chemicals sector since the majority of the countries are under lockdowns with transportation restrictions. This has brought down the production rate of various chemicals and ultimately the antifog additives industry.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types of antifog additives in the market are Glycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Ester, Sorbitan Esters of fatty acids, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters and more.

The glycerol esters type segment is touted to be in the lead over the following years, while the polyglycerol ester segment will secure the second position. Glycerol ester antifog additives are experiencing a huge demand since these are quite safe for use in food packaging films and are available at a cheap price.

By Application

Top applications of antifog additives include Agricultural Films, Food Packaging, and others.

The food packaging segment can expect to attain the highest CAGR in the ensuing years, in terms of volume as well as value. Antifog additives are widely utilized in the development of polymer films to instill antifogging properties in them. These are then used in the packaging of various food items like breads, fruits, vegetables, and more.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10140

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific occupies the biggest market share, with China, Japan and India generating maximum demand for antifog additives. Owing to the heightened preference for packaged food products in India and China, the demand and sales of antifog additives will rise in the region. The Indian government is currently focused on the development of the food processing sector. The production of processed agri-food items in the region is expected to surge in the coming years, which will stimulate the need for antifog additives in the next few years.

The European market for antifog additives benefits from the flourishing food processing and packaging sectors. Owing to innovations like new product launches as well as extensive R&D activities in the countries of the region, the antifog additives market is touted to strengthen over the following years.

North America will emerge as a promising market for antifog additives in the years to come, owing to the surging knowledge with regard to antifog additives and their benefits.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10140

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Polymer Nanofiber Market Research Report: Information by Method [Electrospinning, Thermal Induced Phase Separation (TIPS), Drawing, Template, and Others], Application (Filtration, Medical, Biotechnology, Energy Storage, and Others), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Biomedical, and Others), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market : Information by Type (Clear, and Colored), Application (Fiber, Sheet & Film, Strapping, Food Grade Bottles & Containers, Non-Food Grade – Bottles & Containers, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Polyhydroxy Butyrate Market Research Report: Information by Type (Powder, Film, Sheet, and Granules), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Biomedical, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, and Others), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.