Industrial PC Global Market Report 2022

The global industrial PC market is expected to grow from $4.73 billion in 2021 to $5.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The industrial PC market is expected to grow to $6.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The industrial PC market consists of the sales of industrial PCs by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that can sustain difficult environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations, dust, vibration, power surges, and sounds.An Industrial PC is a robust computer meant for use in an industrial environment, usually in the manufacturing of goods.



Industrial PCs have a hard-shell construction and components designed for increased dependability and uptime. This signifies that these components are resistant to hostile environments and can operate 24/7, whereas a typical desktop PC would fail.



The main types of industrial PC are panel IPC, rack mount IPC, box IPC, embedded IPC, din rail IPC, and others.The panel IPC industrial pc is used for machine control and motion sequence processes, as well as display, data collecting, and image processing.



The different types of displays include resistive, capacitive, and others and involve various storage mediums such as solid-state and rotating. It is employed by numerous end-users including automotive, healthcare, chemical, aerospace and defense, semiconductor and electronics, energy and power, oil and gas, and others, and distributed through several sales channels such as direct sales and indirect sales.



North America was the largest region in the industrial PC market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the industrial PC market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in usage of IoT is expected to propel the growth of the industrial PC market going forward.IoT refers to the use of network-connected sensors and other monitoring devices which help to improve the manufacturing and quality of an organization’s products and product parts.



Industrial PCs contribute to the provision of a platform for running automation software for monitoring and controlling processes in real-time applications.For instance, according to Cisco, a US-based company that manufactures IoT devices, there is a 30% increase in IoT connections in cities and a 26% increase in M2M (Machine To Machine) connections in 2020.



In addition, the increase of IoT semiconductor components is estimated to have a market size of 12% by 2025 in the industries in IoT analytics. Therefore, the increase in usage of IoT is driving the growth of the industrial PC market.



Smart manufacturing solution is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial PC market.Smart manufacturing systems offer automation and analytics by utilizing real-time data and machine connectivity.



The key players operating in the industrial PC market are focusing on incorporating smart manufacturing solutions in their business portfolio.For example, in October 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, a US-based company that manufactures industrial PC launched its new MELIPC series of industrial computers for edge computing, data processing, and remote monitoring.



The MELIPC series is aimed at OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and end-users running simple manufacturing applications, particularly those that require a computing and data monitoring solution with a small footprint.



In May 2020, Rockwell Automation, a US-based company that provides industrial automation, control, and power provider acquired ASEM for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Rockwell will be able to expand its control and visualization hardware and software portfolio and increase its ability to deliver high-performance, integrated automation solutions by using ASEM’s leadership in the industrial PC market and expertise in human-machine interface (HMI).



ASEM is an Italy-based company that provides industrial PCs (IPCs), HMI remote access, hardware and software, and secure industrial IoT gateway solutions.



The countries covered in the industrial PC market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

