Global All-terrain Vehicle Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Demand for ATVs in Agriculture and Military & Defense Driving Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type & Application (Sport, Entertainment, Agri, Military & Defense), Drive (2WD, 4WD, AWD), Engine (<400, 400-800, >800cc), Fuel, Wheel Number, Seating Capacity, Side-By-Side Vehicle and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The all-terrain vehicle market, by value, is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 4.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2027.

The market has a promising growth potential due to factors like rising applications from farm management to enhancing military mobility operations, including ease in regulatory norms for registration across different regions of the world.

The growth opportunity is also driven by factors such as the rising popularity of ATVs in recreational activities, mainly worldwide championships, sports and entertainment purpose.



Military & Defence: The fastest-growing segment in terms of applications for all-terrain vehicles





Features of all-terrain vehicles like delivering the sheer enhanced mobility, versatility, responsiveness and capability needed in a range of military operations from tactical missions to base support have widened its scope of use in different military operations and applications. For instance, SPORTSMAN MV850 delivers off-road capability, durability, and tactical features and is most preferred for its best fit for various military purposes. Increasing investment in the research and development of advanced military ATVs is expected to further drive the market.



Electric all-terrain vehicles are estimated to register the highest CAGR, under the fuel type segment





New product launches and developments in electric ATV models by ATV manufacturers accompanied with stringent emission standards are likely to drive the electric ATV market. Battery-powered ATVs are efficient as they have the advantage of lower installation and operational costs than conventional Gasoline ATVs. Also, the biggest advantage is their noise - electric vehicles have a very low operational noise compared to other ATVs. Electric ATVs don't burn gas hence there is no harmful emissions released, making way for a cleaner atmosphere.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Increasing Penetration of Utility Atvs in Agriculture and Military & Defense and Growing Popularity of Sports and Recreational Activities/Championships to Drive Market

4.2 Asia Oceania Estimated to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

4.3 Utility ATV Segment Expected to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

4.4 Sport Application Segment Estimated to Lead Market During Forecast Period

4.5 AWD Segment to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

4.6 Electric Segment Projected to Register Higher CAGR Than Gasoline Segment During Forecast Period

4.7 400 to 800Cc Segment Estimated to Lead Market During Forecast Period

4.8 Four Wheels Atvs Segment Estimated to Lead Market During Forecast Period

4.9 One-Seater Segment Projected to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

4.10 Asia Oceania Projected to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Off-Road Recreational Activities Would Drive Demand for ATVs

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for ATVs in Agriculture and Military & Defense

5.2.1.3 Increasing Purchasing Power and Spending Capacity of Individuals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Accident Rates May Hamper ATV Sales

5.2.2.2 Restriction on ATV Usage in Wildlife Zones May Hamper ATV Demand

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Use of Technology in ATVs to Drive Demand

5.2.3.2 Positive Outlook Toward Electric ATVs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Trade Barriers Between Different Regions

5.2.4.2 High Cost of ATVs



6 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Drive Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Industry Insights

6.1.3 Assumptions

6.2 2WD

6.2.1 Technical Challenges and Growing Popularity of 4WD Expected to Impact 2WD Market

6.3 4WD

6.3.1 Technical Advantages Such as Better Traction and Ability to Switch to 2Wd Expected to Drive 4Wd Market

6.4 AWD

6.4.1 Growing Trend of Electrification in ATVs Expected to Drive AWD Market



7 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric ATV

7.2.1 Developments in Batteries and Launches of Various Electric Models Expected to Drive Market

7.3 Gasoline ATV

7.3.1 Higher Efficiency and Wide Application Area Drive Gasoline ATV Market



8 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Engine Capacity



9 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Application



10 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Seating Capacity



11 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Number of Wheels



12 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Type



13 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Region



14 Side-By-Side Market, by Region



15 Analyst's Recommendations



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

American Landmaster

Baltmotors

Bennche Motors

Brp

Cectek

Cfmoto

Ecocharger

Hisun Motors

Honda

John Deere

Kawasaki

Kymco

Linhai

Nebula Automotive

Polaris

Suzuki

Taiwan Golden Bee

Textron

Velomotors

Yamaha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxcrbl

Attachment