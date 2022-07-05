New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Logistics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290037/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive logistics market is expected to grow from $223.68 billion in 2021 to $247.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The automotive logistics market is expected to grow to $330.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The automotive logistics market consists of sales of automotive logistic services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities conducted for the smooth transportation of automotive spare parts and finished vehicles.Automotive logistics consists of inbound procurement, outsourcing & distribution of spare parts, and transportation of finished vehicles domestically or internationally.



The complexity of the supply chain of automotive logistics requires process planning to achieve maximum efficiency in manufacturing.



The main types of automotive logistics are outsourcing, and insourcing.Automotive outsourcing logistics companies provide third-party services such as contract logistics, warehousing, and domestic transportation to achieve maximum efficiency in the transportation and manufacturing process.



The various activities involve warehousing & handling, transportation & handling that are divided by mode of transport into roadways, airways, railway, and maritime. The numerous services provided are transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logistics that are distributed across domestic, and international channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive logistics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automotive logistics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing efficiency in finished vehicle logistics is expected to propel the growth of the automotive logistics market going forward.Finished vehicle logistics, refers to a series of stages and processes through which cars get safely delivered to the end customers.



This process consists of transportation or delivery of vehicles from the manufacturer to the customers domestically or internationally.Finished vehicle logistics is used by the automotive industry for the safer delivery of cars as a result due to increase in efficiency in finished vehicle logistics will increase the demand for automotive logistics.



For instance, in December 2021 according to Economic Times Auto, an India-based article, India’s intercity road logistics spending reached USD 209 billion in 2021, with an annual compounding growth rate of 8%. Therefore, the increasing efficiency in finished vehicle logistics is driving the growth of the automotive logistics market.



New product innovations have emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the automotive logistics market.Major companies operating in the automotive logistics sector are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, In March 2021 Tata motors, an India-based company that manufactures automobile logistic trucks launched Ultra Sleek T-Series trucks based on smart truck technology.This contains a varied deck length from 10 to 20 feet to adapt to all the required applications.



This helps to carry more automotive logistics at a time.



In January 2021, XPO Logistics, Inc., a US-based freight transportation company acquired Kuehne + Nagel International AG for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps XPO Logistics to expand its contract logistics network in the United Kingdom and Ireland. And also helps to increase logistic Services such as inbound and outbound distribution, and reverse logistics, and it also starts providing services in new markets including inventory management of automotive logistics. Kuehne+Nagel International AG is Switzerland-based transport and logistic company.



