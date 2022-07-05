Light Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022: Fitness and Health Sector Fueling Industry Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Therapy Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Scope

This report examines the current and forecast market for light therapy devices. It discusses the market background, technological advances, competitive landscape, drivers and restraints and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2027, detailing the market share for light therapy devices by product and type of light.

Technological advances in light therapy coupled with a rising inclination in light therapy treatment are having a positive impact on industry growth. Continuous improvements in the clinical benefit of light therapy are also augmenting the market demand.

Light therapy has quickly become widespread among individuals who are concerned about their fitness and health. It has earned recognition as an affordable method of therapy that can benefit mental health, skincare, energy, sleep cycles and muscle tone. Because they are painless, easy to use (including at home) and free of side-effects, the therapy devices have become more acceptable.

By product, the market for light therapy devices is segmented into light boxes, lamps, light visors, dawn simulators, light bulbs, handheld light therapy devices, full-body light therapy devices and others. By light type, the market is segmented into white light, red light, blue light and others.

