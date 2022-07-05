R. Stuart Angus Discloses Investment in Sonoro Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R. Stuart Angus of Sechelt, British Columbia, an investor in Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) (the “Corporation”), reports that on June 30, 2022 he acquired (the “Acquisition”) 3,235,000 units of the Corporation (each a “Unit”) pursuant to a private placement, at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate consideration of $485,250. Each Unit consists of one Corporation common share (each a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.225 per Share for a period of two years.



After giving effect to the Acquisition, R. Stuart Angus now beneficially owns and controls, directly and indirectly, 9,954,667 Shares and 8,316,667 warrants of the Corporation, representing approximately 7.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.4% on a partially-diluted basis. Prior to the Acquisition R. Stuart Angus beneficially owned or controlled 6,719,667 Shares and 5,508,667 warrants of the Corporation.

The Acquisition is subject to a condition required by the TSX Venture Exchange that, until such time as R. Stuart Angus becoming a “Control Person” (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) of the Corporation has been approved by the Corporation’s disinterested shareholders, R. Stuart Angus will not exercise of any portion of his Corporation warrants, if as a result of such exercise, his direct and indirect holdings of outstanding voting securities of the Corporation would exceed 19.99% of the outstanding voting shares of the Corporation.

The Units were acquired by R. Stuart Angus for investment purposes. R. Stuart Angus has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of the Corporation, including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting the Acquiror.

“Signed by R. Stuart Angus”

R. Stuart Angus

Telephone: 604-805-7542

Email: tangus@rsaholdings.com