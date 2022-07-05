Quality Accredited First Aid Course in Convenient Brisbane Locations

BRISBANE, Australia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queenslanders love an active lifestyle and enjoying the great outdoors, but no one likes to think about the potential for accidents to happen and how a life could be saved by simply doing a short local first aid course. Brisbane based, My First Aid Course, explains that medical emergencies leave many people unsure of the proper next steps to take.

According to the leading first aid course provider, there are easy and convenient options to complete a first aid course in Brisbane that only require a few short hours in class and will give people confidence and peace of mind should a first aid emergency arise.

Many first aid courses now include online learning, like the 'Provide first aid' course offered by My First Aid Course Brisbane. In their video-based online first aid course format, participants learn everything they need to know at their own pace before attending a short practical class. Valuable first aid skills can even be learned on a mobile or tablet.

When it comes to attending a first aid course in Brisbane, it's important to consider the added time and cost of getting there. Many first aid training providers are based in the CBD where traffic can be unpredictable and stressful, plus there is the added cost of inner-city parking. Participants should also consider the cost of public transport if attending a course in Brisbane's CBD. The associated costs simply may not be worth it for many.

All My First Aid Course Brisbane venues have free all-day off-street parking and are located at easy access locations for customer convenience. The first aid course providers recently opened courses in Burpengary, adding a fifth location to their Brisbane Northside first aid training venues.

The instructors at My First Aid Course Brisbane are incredibly passionate about teaching first aid and participants come away with a lot of valuable knowledge. First aid courses including the best CPR course Brisbane wide can be booked on the My First Aid Course website, where more information can be found on all courses.

