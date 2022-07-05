The Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market is expected to grow by $ 2.40 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988832/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the nonwoven filter media market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use in HVAC systems, the growing healthcare industry and increasing facemask production, and the rapid launch of filter products.

The nonwoven filter media market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The nonwoven filter media market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Transportation

• Water

• HVAC

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of high-efficiency filters as one of the prime reasons driving the nonwoven filter media market growth during the next few years. Also, sustainable production and high demand for nonwoven filter media in apac will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nonwoven filter media market covers the following areas:

• Nonwoven filter media market sizing

• Nonwoven filter media market forecast

• Nonwoven filter media market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nonwoven filter media market vendors that include 3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Aim Nonwovens, and Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Apextech Fiber Corp., Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Ginni Spectra Pvt. Ltd., Johns Manville, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lydall Inc., M M HYDRO PNEUMATICS Pvt. Ltd., Park Industries, Sandler AG, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Tulip Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., and TWE GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the nonwoven filter media market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

