Insights on the Mobile Commerce Global Market to 2027 - by Transaction Type, Payment Mode, Type of User and Region

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile commerce market reached a value of US$ 833.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,711.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Mobile commerce, or m-commerce, is a subset of e-commerce that refers to the use of wireless handheld devices for conducting commercial transactions online. It comprises mobile banking, in-app purchases, virtual marketplace apps, such as the Amazon mobile app, and digital wallets like Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. It utilizes wireless devices, like cellphones, smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, to authorize, initiate, and confirm the exchange of money. This is facilitated by the availability of point-of-sale (POS) terminals that process transactions using nearfield communications or the internet.



The increasing usage of wireless handheld devices that offer enhanced security, convenience and easy access to the internet has encouraged tech-savvy consumers to make mobile-based payments through digital wallets and online payment gateways.

These methods enable buyers to make contactless payments, thereby eliminating card swiping and manual entry, which helps in reducing human error and facilitating a smoother checkout experience. This trend has further been facilitated by the introduction of multiple safety features in mobile and wearable devices, including biometrics authentication such as fingerprint and facial recognition, which have made mobile payments more secure.

Moreover, many service providers are collaborating with mobile operators to offer advanced payment solutions. Along with this, governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives to promote digital payment methods, which is providing a positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and growing broadband connectivity are among the other factors stimulating the growth of the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc., ASOS.com Limited, eBay Inc, Ericsson Inc., Gemalto (Thales Goup), Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM)Corporation, Mastercard Inc., mopay Inc., Netflix, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., SAP ERP, and Visa Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mobile commerce market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile commerce market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transaction type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile commerce market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mobile Commerce Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Transaction Type

6.1 M-Retailing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 M-Ticketing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 M-Billing

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Payment Mode

7.1 Near Field Communication (NFC)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Premium SMS

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Type of User

8.1 Smart Device Users

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Feature Phone Users

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Amazon.com Inc

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Apple Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 ASOS.com Limited

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 eBay Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Ericsson Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 Gemalto (Thales Goup)

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Google LLC

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 International Business Machines (IBM)Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Mastercard Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 mopay Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Netflix Inc.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 PayPal Holdings Inc.

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.13 SAP ERP

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13.3 Financials

13.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.14 Visa Inc.

13.3.14.1 Company Overview

13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.14.3 Financials

13.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xaqlj

Attachment