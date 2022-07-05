The Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market is expected to grow by $ 1.75 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.27% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821766/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial IoT gateway market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance, increased focus on edge computing, and ease of converging information and operation technologies.

The industrial IoT gateway market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial IoT gateway market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on providing end-to-end service as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing need for customized IoT gateways and growing number of product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial IoT gateway market covers the following areas:

• Industrial IoT gateway market sizing

• Industrial IoT gateway market forecast

• Industrial IoT gateway market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial IoT gateway market vendors that include ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Intuz Inc., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PHYTEC Messtechnik GmbH, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the industrial IoT gateway market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



