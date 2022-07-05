Mosquito Repellent Market to Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2028; Growing Insect-borne Diseases is Rising the Demand for Repellent | Mosquito Repellent by Products, Type, Market Analysis, Opportunities, by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market finds that the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is expediting market growth. In addition, the growing unplanned urbanization and the shifting of the population to suburban areas are anticipated to bolster the development of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in the year 2021.



The Global Mosquito Repellent Market size is forecasted to reach USD 9.2 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Repellent Spray (Mat, Vaporizers, Cream & Oil, Coil), by Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Independent Stores, Supermarkets), by Afterbite Type (Roll-on, Gel, Balm, Lotion), by End-Use (Retail, BFSI, Education, Healthcare Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Mosquito Repellent market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% during the forecast period.

The Mosquito Repellent market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Mosquito Repellent market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Mosquito-Borne Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is anticipated to augment the growth of the Mosquito Repellent Market during the forecast period. Mosquito-borne conditions are among the most common and potentially fatal diseases. Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Yellow Fever, and Zika are just a few mosquito-borne conditions. According to World Health Organization estimates, malaria, transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitos, will cause 241 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2020, with a total of 627 thousand deaths, which is an increase of 69 thousand deaths over the previous year. Dengue fever, which is expected to be found in tropical and subtropical climates, primarily in urban and semi-urban areas around the world, is expected to infect more than 3.9 billion people in 129 countries each year, with an estimated 96 million symptomatic cases and 40 thousand deaths. This demonstrates the dominance of mosquito-borne diseases and their steady spread worldwide.

Rapid Urbanisation on Mosquitoes Ecology to Stimulate Market Growth

The increased unplanned urbanization, climate, and environmental change increased global travel and trade, and other societal changes have resulted in massive sanitation issues. These changes have exacerbated the emergence and recurrence of mosquito-borne diseases. According to most studies, increasing urbanization always favoured spreading such conditions, which also increases due to a higher density of human population and domestic animals. The United Nations (UN) defines urbanization as the proportion of a population that lives in urban areas and the process by which a large number of people become permanently concentrated in relatively small areas. It is also likely that 55 percent of the world's population, or nearly 4.2 billion people, live in cities. This trend is expected to continue, and as a result it is anticipated that close to 68% of the world's population will be urbanized or start living in cities by 2050. The disease is more common in urban centers due to the rise in infected mosquitoes breeding in stranding water left open due to the shortage of drainage systems. Furthermore, urban populations are vulnerable to the disease, and overcrowding exacerbates its spread. Therefore, urban malaria is expected to be a significant and growing problem that must be addressed. As a result, the market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market:

Repellent Spray Mat Vaporizers Cream & Oil Coil Spray

Distribution Channel E-Commerce Independent Stores Supermarkets

Afterbite Type Roll-on Gel Balm Lotion

End Use Retail BFSI Education Healthcare Manufacturing Travel & Hospitality Other Uses

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mosquito-repellent-market-1709

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments worldwide implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities worldwide were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the consumer goods industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Mosquito Repellent Market

North America dominated the Global Mosquito Repellent Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rapid urbanization and various product launches by important regional firms. Furthermore, the inclination of the population from rural areas to suburban areas coupled with the rising incidences of mosquito-related diseases is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Australia have a climate that encourages mosquito breeding during the monsoon season. These factors will further boost the market’ growth. Furthermore, government initiatives are also assisting with market growth in this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Repellent Spray (Mat, Vaporizers, Cream & Oil, Coil), by Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Independent Stores, Supermarkets), by Afterbite Type (Roll-on, Gel, Balm, Lotion), by End-Use (Retail, BFSI, Education, Healthcare Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in Mosquito Repellent Market:

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Sawyer Products Inc.

Herbal Strategi

Genesis Group

AoGrand Group

Pel Gar International

Jyothy Labs Limited

Dabur India Ltd.

3M Company

Natura & Co Holding SA

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Recent Developments:

September 2021: Reckitt's subsidiary Lysol partnered with Sarah Michelle Gellar for the brand's disinfecting wipes Buy One, Donate One program.

September 2021: GCPL launches paper-based Mosquito Repellent Market. The new product aims to drive access and penetration in urban and rural markets.

