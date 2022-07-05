Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2022: Featuring Key Players 23andMe, Accenture, AstraZeneca & Others

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals

Partnering agreement structure

Partnering contract documents

Top deals by value

Most active deal makers

Financial deal terms for bioinformatics

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest bioinformatics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Bioinformatics deals have increased in terms of popularity for partnering in the past decade, as computing power has been embraced in order to speed up the discovery, evaluation and clinical assessment processes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2015, including financial terms where available, including over 1600 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Bioinformatics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

2.4. Bioinformatics partnering by deal type

2.5. Bioinformatics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for bioinformatics partnering

2.6.1 Bioinformatics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Bioinformatics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Bioinformatics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Bioinformatics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top bioinformatics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

4.3. Most active bioinformatics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Bioinformatics dealmaking by technology type



