A Guide to Finding the Best Tutor

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly two years of disrupted schedules and learning from home, some students are finding it difficult to keep up now that they are back in a classroom setting full-time. Experts in tutoring, Caroline Springs-based ABC to VCE assures parents and caregivers that this is completely normal and there are many ways to support children through the transition back into a typical learning environment. One of the best ways, says ABC to VCE, is tutoring.

From prep to VCE, tutors Melbourne-wide are often the key to helping students thrive in their learning environments. Students receive personalised, targeted support with the specific areas they are falling behind in. However, ABC to VCE reminds parents that finding the right tutor for their child is absolutely essential.

The tutoring experts explain that there are various types of tutoring: one-on-one, small groups, large groups and coaching centres. Different tutors are specifically qualified to aid different age groups and subject matters. Each has its own benefits and while one method might suit some students perfectly, the same method may not work for others.

ABC to VCE advises parents to double check tutors' qualifications and credentials before signing up their children. Tutors should have Working With Children Checks and legitimate tutors will make their credentials readily available for parents to screen. Parents should be on the lookout for tutors who were trained in Australia and have experience with the Australian school system; this will allow them to offer more specialised assistance to their students.

Beyond qualifications, ABC to VCE suggests that parents take into consideration tutors' teaching styles. Students learn in a multitude of different ways - there's no one-size-fits-all approach to help them build classroom confidence. When searching for the right tutor, parents should ask potential tutors questions about how they teach, if they're passionate about tutoring and whether they're able to adapt their style to help the student.

A well-suited tutor can work wonders for a child's success both inside and beyond the classroom.

