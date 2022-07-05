Next Generation Advanced Batteries Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Rising Awareness About Benefits of Clean Energy Driving Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Advanced Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

The global market for Next Generation Advanced Batteries estimated at US$137 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.5% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $367.6 Million by 2026

The Next Generation Advanced Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$367.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 71.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50.7% and 57.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 57% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$571.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The need for batteries that can be recharged quickly is growing at an unprecedented rate leading to the development and production of highly advanced batteries that are inevitable for the efficient functioning of smart homes, smart wearables, smartphones, which also reflects the extensive penetration of internet.

At the same time, the availability of higher efficiency, higher capacity and higher durability next-generation grid-scale storage batteries is pushing demand for their application in consumer electronics and automotive industries. The revenue growth is also contributed by the ability of these advanced batteries to charge, recharge and discharge at a rapid rate.



Solid Electrodes Segment to Reach $390.1 Million by 2026

In the global Solid Electrodes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 58.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$18.5 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$44 Million by the year 2026.



