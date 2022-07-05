The Haircare Market is expected to grow by $ 994.06 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Haircare Market in Africa 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213487/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the haircare market in Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by products targeted at specific hair types in Africa, demand for natural hair care products, and growing use of online channels.

The haircare market in Africa analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The haircare market in Africa is segmented as below:

By Product

• Shampoo

• Conditioner

• Hair color

• Hairstyling products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Kenya

• Rest of Africa



This study identifies the rising haircare start-up from regional women entrepreneurs as one of the prime reasons driving the haircare market in Africa’s growth during the next few years. Also, influence through social media and blogging and rising demand for hair extensions and wigs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the haircare market in Africa covers the following areas:

• Haircare market in Africa sizing

• Haircare market in Africa forecast

• Haircare market in Africa industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading haircare markets in Africa vendors that include Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the haircare market in Africa analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

