Edverse has unveiled its pre-alpha version, tapping into the $13 trillion metaverse economy

Gurgaon, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edverse, the education metaverse startup has launched its pre-alpha version this week with its aim to revolutionise education through its first of its kind immersive, insightful and interactive platform.

Edverse presents a digital expanse that brings together four key stakeholders, namely Learners, Educators, Promoters, and Creators. Each stakeholder will play a critical role in formulating the learning vocabulary for the next generation of millennials, whilst involving the wealth of experienced educators . It also aims to marry the tenacity of gaming with the veracity of learning. and in turn, skyrocket motivation among those involved. Edverse is invigorating an inventive education platform that is playful yet purposeful.

The key roles that will be undertaken in Edverse are:

Educators – Those who will either self-launch courses using Ed-NFTs or take up teaching opportunities with institutions.

Learners – Anyone who loves to learn. They can learn whatever they desire from whoever they aspire and benefit from incentive mdoels such as #learn2earn and #wear2earn.

Creators – Those who will create Ed NFTs that can be sold to educators, learners & promoters alike. They will largely populate the Edverse marketplace to create on-demand NFTs.

Promoters – Those who will build, own, sell and rent institutions of academic excellence and will create virtual learning spaces.

What makes the metaverse economy even more exciting are some recent predictions by leading financial institutions. With Citi stating that the metaverse economy could be worth $13 trillion by 2030, Edverse, aims to democratize and decentralize education and has its foot set in the right direction. It also shows immense promise to be; not only one of the fastest-growing metaverses, but could potentially be a significant contributor to the overall metaverse economy, in times to come.

Edverse has also joined hands with the world's leading blockchain technology, Polygon to help foster growth by providing an apt infrastructure for scaling the education 3.0 space. Blockchain in education will provide lifelong ownership of all learning interactions, teaching credentials, immutable records for course completion & results and much more. Edverse has also collaborated with the Elysium blockchain to power green NFTs.

The possibilities of an education metaverse are infinite, be it learning Astrophysics or learning a vocational course like singing. Edverse has already on-boarded key individuals to its knowledge economy by getting legendary Opera singer Soula Parassidis to open up her virtual opera singing scademy and renowned Chef Matteo Ressa to open a virtual culinary school, thereby offering eclectic opportunities for all in the education landscape.

Edverse is also helping institutions that aim to digitally transform, by providing them a virtual address at Edverse. St Soldier Divine Public school based out of Panchkula, India, is the first school to leverage this and become a leader in the K-12 space.

The potential of the promise brought by Team Edverse is enhancedbecause of its team members who have over a decade of experience in conceptualising and building AR and VR powered educational products andtheir prior collaborations with global partners like Google and Pearson is a testimony to their proven track record of innovation & excellence in education. This reputation has already translated to a highly passionate community of 30K+ Edversites across its social presence, much before launch. They have been able to craft a telling market presence and have made the metaverse community excited for the arrival of their pre-alpha version.

Edverse had successfully raised $700,000 in its seed round led by blufolioAG, Crypto Oasis Sentio, Vulcan Forged, TDeFi, Grizzly Capital, and Encryptus and is backed up by some of the leading VCs and names in the Web 3 community.

Backed up by these strong investors and strategic alliance partners, Edverse brings in personalization, innovation in interaction, gamification, incentivizing opportunities, and a 3-D simulated immersive environment that is all set to captivate the world and presents the best use case of how a metaverse can impact out daily life. Edverse has the opportunity to engage with the global population and induce the maximum amount of time spent in a metaverse as opposed to any other and shape the future of education.

About Edverse:

Co-founded by Mr Gautam Arjun, Mr Yuvraj Krishan Sharma and Mr. Alok Patni, Edverse offers a digital cosmos of interconnected and tech-actuated learning, enabling learners to enhance their education through immersive tech and can hyper-personalize their learning journey. The platform functions on the ‘4E’ corollary framework of Engage, Enrich, Empower, and Excel. Founded in the year 2022, Edverse has the first mover’s advantage by being the first metaverse in education.

Edverse is brought to you by seasoned team that comprises of doyens from the domain of education, gaming, 3D modelling and visualisation. The team has successfully build some of the fastest selling Ed-Tech products, in education domain over last several years. Furthermore, Edverse is led by the team, that has in the past built AR & VR powered educational products that have reimagined the educational experience for over half a million teachers and learners. Edverse also has the largest repository of 3D & 2D assets, AR/ VR modules and gamified learning experiences.

