LexaGene Announces Webinar by UC Davis Professor on Use of MiQLab® System for Diagnosis of Urinary Tract Infections

BEVERLY, Mass., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for automated, multiplexing PCR-based syndromic testing in veterinary clinics, is pleased to announce that University of California-Davis (UC Davis) Professor Dr. Jane Sykes BVSc (Hons), PhD, MBA, DACVIM (SAIM) will present a webinar entitled, “The Wave of the Future: In-Clinic PCR Diagnosis.” This will be a live event hosted by DVM360 and moderated by Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. It is scheduled for Tuesday July 26th at 7 PM EST. To register for the webinar, please click HERE.



This webinar will provide background information on the difficulties of accurately diagnosing urinary tract infections with conventional technologies. Also, the course will provide background information on the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance. This will be followed by an overview of PCR and how genomic testing can be used by veterinarians to make rapid evidence-based decisions in the clinic by utilizing the MiQLab System to rapidly screen samples for 10 common pathogens and 33 markers for antimicrobial resistance factors.

Dr. Sykes is a Professor of Small Animal Internal Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and the Executive Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) at UC Davis. Her research focus is infectious diseases of dogs and cats, especially those of public health significance.

Dr. Sykes hails from Melbourne, Australia. Dr. Sykes received her veterinary degree and PhD at the University of Melbourne and her MBA from the University of Georgia. She completed her residency at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Sykes is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (SAIM) and has a California University Veterinarian Licensure. She is the recipient of numerous awards and author of many scientific publications.

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com

