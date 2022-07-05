The Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is expected to grow by $ 159.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188497/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the courier, express, and parcel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies, growing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) contract manufacturing in emerging markets, and adoption of new technologies in courier, express, and parcel supply chain.

The courier, express, and parcel market analysis includes consumer segment and geographic landscape.



The courier, express, and parcel markets are segmented as below:

By Consumer

• B2B

• B2C

• C2C



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next few years. Also, freight service integration by courier, express, and parcel service providers and the growth of e-commerce startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the courier, express, and parcel market covers the following areas:

• Courier, express, and parcel market sizing

• Courier, express, and parcel market forecast

• Courier, express, and parcel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading courier, express, and parcel market vendors that include A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., Freightways Ltd., JHT Global Logistics Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics. Also, the courier, express, and parcel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

