Top International Academic Institutions Complete Independent Studies Validating C-POLAR™ Technology

LAS VEGAS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-POLAR™ Technologies Inc. , a bioprotection company dedicated to setting the new standard of health and safety through the protection against viruses and microorganisms, today announced positive results from independent studies of C-POLAR™’s antimicrobial and antiviral polymer technology completed by a distinguished collective of international research institutions.



Studies conducted at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA, the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, Tampere University, Tampere, Finland, the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czechia, and Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Ho Man Tin, Hong Kong verified that C-POLAR™’s proprietary material is extremely effective in arresting, inactivating and eradicating viruses and microorganisms. The independent studies found that the C-POLAR™ material was able to eradicate more than 99.9% of pathogens within 5 minutes and is safe for human applications.

“C-POLAR™ Technologies is committed to revolutionizing the bioprotection industry with technology that is rooted in significant, validated science,” said Steve Gorlin, Chairman of C-POLAR™ Technologies, Inc. “These are just the first of the many peer-reviewed scientific articles that we hope demonstrate the testing and re-testing of the C-POLAR™ material for its efficacy in destroying the many viruses and microorganisms that threaten our very ways of life.”

Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, completed evaluations in April 2022, testing for the eradication of Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens (e.g., Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) over 10 minutes of exposure to C-POLARTM iso standards. The study found that C-POLAR™ treated material significantly reduced pathogens viability, with up to 92% reduction in certain pathogens.

Principal investigator during the Massachusetts General Hospital research Dr. Michael Mansour said in his findings, “C-POLAR™ treated material significantly reduces S. aureus, E. faecalis, Pseudomonas, and E. coli viability. C-POLAR™ treated fabric demonstrates the eradication of a wide variety of pathogens responsible for the spread of infection on contaminated surfaces. The utilization of C-POLAR™ technology has the potential to serve as an essential interrupter to breaking the chain of infectious spread across contaminated surfaces and fabric. The implementation of C-POLAR™ can reduce infection in many applications (community, hospital, business, school, transportation, and other settings) while improving overall health.”

The University of Minnesota completed investigations in April 2022 and found that C-POLAR™ filters captured and inactivated 99.3% of in-flight Bovine Coronavirus in the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) standard wind tunnel tests for in-flight virus inactivation (at 2.5 m/s).

The study from Finland’s Tampere University, completed in April 2021, tested antiviral activity after five minutes in addition to the material’s cytotoxicity on kidney and lung cells. The researchers found that C-POLAR™ testing materials inactivated more than 99.9% of Coxsackievirus B6 and the Human Coronavirus within 5 minutes. The study also concluded that the material was safe for human beings.

Completed in April 2021, the Czech Academy of Sciences tested the antiviral activity at both five and 30 minutes on COVID 19 (SARS-CoV-2), as well as cytotoxicity on kidney cells. The researchers concluded that the material was safe for human beings and that it eliminated 98% of COVID-19 within 5 minutes and 99.6% within 30 minutes.

Hong Kong Metropolitan University has published a number of articles regarding C-POLAR™ technology, the most notable being in February 2021, which found that depending on the fabric, C-POLAR™ testing materials had an antibacterial efficiency ranging from 99% to 99.9999% following 60 mechanical washes.

“The scientific rigor behind these studies, and the repetition with which the community has been able to replicate significant results, is the primary motivation for our strong belief in C-POLAR™ technology to revolutionize the way we think about virus and microorganism protection,” said Jeanne Moldenhauer, Chief Science Officer of C-POLAR™ Technologies, Inc. “The polarity’s ability to arrest, inactivate and eradicate the pathogens and particles that make up these deadly viruses and microorganisms is vastly more efficient, safe and affordable than other solutions in this industry.”

About C-POLAR™ Technologies Inc.

C-POLAR™ Technologies Inc. is dedicated to the protection against viruses and microorganisms. The company’s proprietary technology, C-POLAR™ material is highly effective and efficient where multiple international studies have shown its ability to arrest, inactivate and eradicate up to 99.9% of viruses and microorganisms. C-POLAR™ material is 100% safe, non-toxic and made of natural, plant-based materials enabling it to be highly versatile and applicable to endless industries and applications.