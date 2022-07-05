UAV CORP (UMAV) TO BUILD THE LARGEST LIGHTER THAN AIR DRONE HANGER IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA

Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC Pink: UMAV) awards Winfield Construction as General Contractor for the build of the of the new Lighter Than Air Drone Hangar. Final Plans for the hangar and site for building permits are scheduled for July-August 2022.

The completion of Florida’s first 100-foot high and 300-foot long Lighter than Air Drone hangar is a big step for the continued growth of UAV Corp as a premier global builder of unmanned systems for domestic and international customers. “Our company will become a one stop shop for our clients that can come to Costin Airport in Port St. Joe, Florida to feel, touch and experience the excitement of their new drone launching over the Gulf of Mexico,” stated Michael Lawson CEO.

Gulf County opened bids at their regularly scheduled meeting of May 24,2022, for $1,034,000 in infrastructure funds earmarked to support the development of UAV Corp’s Skyborne hangar and operations facility in Port St. Joe Florida. The county is in the process of evaluating the bids according to Jim McKnight, Executive Director Gulf County Economic Development Coalition. McKnight added “during my visits to Skyborne Technology’s Wewahitchka manufacturing facility I have been impressed by the attention to detail and craftsmanship. Our Gulf County leadership team and representatives of the State of Florida are excited by the progress of on this project and look forward to witnessing the ship in the air this summer!”

Our airport in Port St Joe is turning out to be a great investment for our shareholders. With our planned upgrades and our ability to manufacture locally, then assemble at our new hanger, launching, flight tests and recover our drones at our own airport gives us unique development abilities. By operating our own facilities, we can continually upgrade our systems, test fly and evaluate our drones to produce for our clients the best product available.” Stated Billy Robinson, Chairman

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Lighter than Air and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management. UAVs wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid lighter than air designs, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/lighter than air designed drones. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

