Frontera Group Announces AI Powered Live Streaming Solution

DALLAS, TEXAS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property, today announced the launch of its Mixie AI 2.0 powered live video broadcasting solution that will be targeting automated broadcasting applications. Frontera’s recent acquisition of Intellimedia’s Mixie suite of solutions has provided Frontera with a cutting-edge mix of media technology, learning and training platforms, and event broadcasting technologies that position the company at the technology forefront of a new wave of immersive and engaging technologies that continue to redefine applications.

“Our AI-powered broadcasting solutions will keep viewers engaged utilizing automated professional-grade broadcasting and analytic techniques that compete with manual production consisting of multiple cameras and production crews. The result for our broadcast customers will be a significant cost reduction while maintaining professional quality production,” said Andrew De Luna, interim CEO of Frontera Group. Frontera’s recent acquisition of Intellimedia Networks continues to position Frontera as a prime provider of technology solutions that disrupt existing applications in broadcast, training, and event broadcasting.

Intellimedia’s Mixie AI 2.0 solutions were utilized for Cricket AI Tata Open Tournament and the ISSF Shooting World Championship to simplify and automate the capture, analysis, discovery, and broadcast of both events. The resulting professional broadcast quality and dramatic cost reduction have become a wake-up call for both organizations to stage and broadcast future events.

The usage of AI-enabled technologies in broadcasting will allow the broadcast of large numbers of sports events for a fraction of the cost of large-team production. Several sports categories considered as “second-tier” can now benefit from a professional look. Additionally, the utilization of multiple camera angles keeps fans engaged in the live experience. The heightened broadcast experience will lead to increased monetization opportunities while supporting teams and leagues in expanding their respective fan bases.

About Frontera Group

Frontera Group is a strategic acquirer of intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in the technology and human capital markets. It is developing and executing an aggressive, four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy intended to provide substantial increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries that possess traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. The Company has identified and is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

For further information, please visit Frontera's website at www.frtgtech.com

About Intellimedia Networks

Intellimedia Networks is a US and India-based technology company that designs and deploys cloud platforms and applications that create immersive experiences. Intellimedia's award-winning products utilize AR, VR, and AI to enhance media, training, education, virtual event broadcasting, real estate, and other applications.

For further information, please visit Intellimedia Networks' website at www.intellimedianetworks.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe FRTG's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond FRTG's control, will affect actual results. FRTG undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with FRTG's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by FRTG.

Frontera Group Contact

Andrew De Luna

Chief Executive Officer

adl@frtgtech.com