Introducing 'SALTA' Next Generation Superfoods for Active Lifestyles

ISABELA, Puerto Rico, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALTA is a superfood brand that incorporates cricket protein powder into its three different blends known as THE GREEN, THE RED and THE RAW. Through each of its three distinct products the Company aims to bring an alternative and clean protein source that's natural, minimally processed, and easily digestible.

THE GREEN CRICKET PROTEIN BLEND - INCREASES ENERGY AND FOCUS

THE RED CRICKET PROTEIN BLEND - CONTRIBUTES TO HEALTHY CIRCULATION AND OVERALL WELLBEING

THE RAW 100% CRICKET PROTEIN - SUPPORTS METABOLISM AND HELPS DIGESTION

SALTA's protein blends contain 50% of cricket powder along with other ingredients to satisfy the needs of individuals of all active lifestyles. The blends can be easily added to any food (i.e. smoothie, salad dressing, baked goods, etc.) to increase their protein content. Crickets are naturally an incredible source of protein, fat, and micronutrients, as they contain all 9 essential amino acids. This makes it easy for humans to absorb prebiotic fiber, omega 3s and 6s (the same found in salmon) as well as B12, B2, B6, and magnesium in addition to 3x more iron than spinach.

"More than ever, people are cognizant of the supplements they are consuming, where they come from and the impact they have on both themselves and the environment. Crickets require 12x less feed, 15x less land, 2000x less water than beef, and produce 100x less greenhouse gas emissions than livestock. When it comes to protein, we believe providing alternatives which can be easily added to any food while simultaneously being sustainable is the future" says Morgan Lowry, CEO and Co-founder of SALTA.

SALTA launches today and all products are available for purchase at https://saltasuperfoods.com.

For more information or to request samples please contact Morgan Lowry, CEO and Co-founder of SALTA at morgan@saltasuperfoods.com

