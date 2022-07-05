LiVDerm Proudly Welcomes Dr. Jason Emer, Newest Faculty of South Beach Symposium (SBS) and SBS: West Coast Derm

Boca Raton, FL, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason J. Emer, MD, world-renowned cosmetic dermatologist, will join LiVDerm's faculty August 11-14, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida, as the newest addition to the South Beach Symposium (SBS) expert speaker lineup. Then, on October 14-16, 2022, he will speak at the inaugural SBS: West Coast Derm, an iteration of the iconic SBS set at Southern California's Terranea Resort and tailored to an audience of West Coast practitioners. In a recent episode of LiVDerm's DermDocs podcast, Dr. Emer expressed his excitement about speaking at these conferences: “It’s going to be phenomenal. I really want you guys to join. I think what I’m going to bring to the table are complex combination procedures, things that you’ve never heard of or seen before, results-driven technologies and treatment combinations, increased use of skin care to promote enhanced results, newer, more progressive treatments like plasma pen, threading, and just overall getting a good conversation going about how to be an excellent provider.”

Dr. Emer is a board-certified dermatologist with a successful practice in Beverly Hills, California, where he specializes in cosmetic, laser, and surgical dermatology. Described as an innovator, scientist, and artist, Dr. Emer has built a well-deserved reputation as being one of the most influential and sought-after dermatologists in the nation. In fact, he is one of a select number of U.S.-based cosmetic dermatologists who perform high-definition liposculpture, advanced body sculpting and etching procedures, as well as laser combination therapy for acne, and traumatic scars and burns.

His passion for aesthetic medicine is demonstrated in his many areas of specialties in which he delivers unparalleled patient care. Known for offering his patients specially designed, custom-tailored treatment combinations that allow for more targeted, long-term results, he is also celebrated for his ability to correct previous substandard procedures. Speaking about how he’ll instruct the SBS and SBS: West Coast Derm provider audience in attaining the ideal facial shape for their patients, Dr. Emer says, "We are promoting full-facial contouring ... We are doing harmonious balancing or dynamic filling, where you look at the person's face and ask, ‘where do they need their features enhanced at their age?'"

Dr. Emer offers a wide range of services at his practice, including liposuction, complex-combination laser treatments, radiofrequency microneedling, plasma pen treatments, chemical peels, and facial sculpting. In fact, Dr. Emer self-started a scientifically studied skincare line called EMERAGE SKIN, designed to enhance in-office cosmetic procedures like fillers, injections and lasers and provide patients with at home maintenance treatments, using a combination of skin importance ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptides, and licorice root all found in his AERIFY COMPLEXION REVIVAL MICRO-PEEL KIT. Each attendee at SBS and SBS: West Coast Derm will be getting a sample of his line, including the new Emer Skin Intense Hydration Mask, specifically formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe, peptides, and tea tree oil and designed to be used after all office treatments to speed healing and aid in recovery.

Dr. Emer is also active in cosmetic dermatologic research and education, being a frequent invitee to various presentations and conferences, as well as educating on the complications that can arise in aesthetic procedures and techniques. As a modern dermatologist that embraces social media and other outlets for sharing his insights, he weighs in on topics such as which fillers are most requested, and his immensely popular Instagram and Tik Tok accounts provide a glimpse into his aesthetic medicine practice and personal wellness routine.

Joining the LiVDerm faculty means Dr. Emer brings his wealth of knowledge and expertise to the lectures, while also helping to enrich the agendas of both SBS and SBS: West Coast Derm. He'll present - alongside other notable faculty - on the latest anti-aging and regenerative medicine strategies in aesthetic dermatology, as well as providing a special focus on energy-based devices such as plasma for skin resurfacing. Register for SBS and SBS: West Coast Derm to see Dr. Emer in person.

