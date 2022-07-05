Turmalina Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Chanape Gold-Silver-Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Technical Report (the “Report”) in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 (‘NI 43-101’) on the Company’s Chanape gold-silver-copper project (the ‘Project’), located in San Damian District, central Peru.



The Report was independently prepared by Caracle Creek SpA of Santiago, Chile.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report describes the history, permitting, geology and mineralisation of the Project, and makes the following conclusions and recommendations:

The Project contains multiple high-grade tourmaline Au-Ag-Cu breccia pipes, with 30 breccia zones identified to date.

These breccias and associated mineralised veins are interpreted to have been sourced from an underlying porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag-Au system.

The Company should explore the tourmaline breccia targets, and in addition, should evaluate the deeper porphyry potential of the Project.

A two-stage exploration program is recommended, with an initial Phase 1 of 10 drill holes testing 3 breccia pipes, followed by a more comprehensive Phase 2 (USD$5.5M over several years) should the results of Phase 1 prove positive.

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, states:

“Completing the Technical Report on Chanape is an important step forward as we prepare for our inaugural drilling program at the Project. Previous exploration at the Project has already defined multiple high-grade targets, and this independent report highlights the outstanding exploration potential of the Project. The Project is a large and complex system with high-grade Au-Ag-Cu breccia and vein targets already defined, and the potential to host significant porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralisation.”

The NI 43-101 technical Report titled, “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Chanape Gold-Silver-Copper Project” has been filed on both SEDAR (sedar.com) and the Company’s website (turmalinametals.com), and can be downloaded at the following link:

https://turmalinametals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Turmalina-Chanape-NI43-101-TR-June_2022-Final.pdf

