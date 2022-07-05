X1 Esports & Entertainment retains Clarkham Capital for investor relations and consulting services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (“X1” or the “Company”), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital (“Clarkham”) to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community.



As part of the Company’s German investor engagement campaign (the “Campaign”), Clarkham will provide services including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, digital contents, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany. Clarkham will also act as the listing agent for the Company in Germany.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the engagement letter (the “Agreement”), the cooperation between Clarkham and the Company shall commence on June 29, 2022 and shall continue for a period of six months. The full Campaign will start 10 days after payment of EUR150,000 (CAD$202,500) is paid upfront by the Company to Clarkham. After six months, either party can terminate the Agreement upon 30 days’ notice, after which the Agreement will be cancelled and void. The Agreement is also subject to obtaining all necessary approvals of the CSE and any other regulatory authorities with jurisdiction.

Sebastian Korbach, director of Clarkham, is a promoter of the Company, but holds no securities in the capital of the Company and will not be compensated individually in any manner. No securities have been issued in connection with Clarkham’s engagement.



About X1

The Company is an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

