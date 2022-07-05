Usage as Anti-bacterial Dyes in Textile Industry to Ensure Consistent Demand for Quaternary Ammonium Salts, Opines Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global quaternary ammonium salts market is pegged at US$ 970 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a 5.4% CAGR during 2022-2032, as per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Quaternary ammonium salts continue to be used as a vital flocculent, drilling fluid, anti-static agent, fabric softener, disinfectant, and surfactant, to name a few. Out of all the functions considered, quaternary ammonium salt usage as an anti-bacterial dye and water-based ink in the textile industry has been gaining prominence.

Although the demand for quaternary ammonium salts is in its initial growth phase, it experienced a slight to no decline during the COVID-19 onset that had impacted a majority of other markets.

In addition to being used in the textile industry, prominent demand is being generated in the personal care & cosmetics industry, where it is used as an anti-static agent, especially in shampoos and conditioners.

QAS are water-soluble cationic compounds with alkyl groups in chains, ranging from C8 to C18, which have begun to be used as disinfectants in the textile industry. All of these substances are membrane-active chemicals that can erode the cell walls of gram-positive bacteria. Cytolysis might arise from intracellular components leaking through the ruptured membrane. Wool and nylon textiles have effectively been treated with QAS, which has long-lasting and potent antibacterial action.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global quaternary ammonium salts market is dominated by Europe, as it has established itself as the cosmetic manufacturing hub of the world, and accounted for nearly 30.2% market at the end of 2021.

Out of the end- uses considered in the scope of the study, personal care & cosmetics are set to dominate consumption during the forecast period (2022-2032), increasing at a 6.2% CAGR.

By 2032, the disinfectant function of quaternary ammonium salts is poised to be the major demand generator, accounting for nearly 33.2% market share.





Winning Strategy

End users involved in the personal care & cosmetics industry, as well as vital stakeholders in disinfectant and sanitiser manufacturing, are investing in expanding their production capacity. Tier-2 manufacturers need to follow suit and collaborate with end-use product manufacturers in an attempt to capitalize on new pioneering discoveries in quaternary ammonium salts, ensuring futuristic revenue-generating opportunities.

Capacity expansion and meeting the burgeoning demand for newer-age cosmetic products are already on the horizon, and manufacturers are looking to increase their market presence and regional dominance in the ever-growing market.

Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A., KLK Oleo, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, and Nouryon are key manufacturers of quaternary ammonium salts.

Key Segments in Quaternary Ammonium Salts Industry Research

by Product Type : Benzyldimethyldecyl Ammonium Chloride Benzyldimethyldodecyl Ammonium Chloride Benzyldimethyl-tetradecyl Ammonium Chloride Others

by Function : Flocculant Drilling Fluids Antistatic Agents Disinfectants Surfactants Others

by End Use : Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Personal Care Shampoo & Soaps Moisturizing Lotions & Creams Shaving Products & Body Powders Sunscreens & Cleansers Cosmetics Foundations, Powders, Concealers Eye makeup (Liners, Shadow, Mascara) Facial Makeup & Makeup Removers Sanitisers & Disinfectants Industrial Products Adhesives Floor Wax & Polish Paper & Paperboard Water-based Inks Latex Paints Industrial Cutting Fluid Laundry Starch Joint Cement Printing Pastes

by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the quaternary ammonium salts market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (benzyldimethyldecyl ammonium chloride, benzyldimethyldodecyl ammonium chloride, benzyldimethyl-tetradecyl ammonium chloride, others), function (flocculent, drilling fluids, anti-static agents, disinfectants, surfactants, others), and end use (personal care & cosmetic products (personal care (shampoos & soaps, moisturizing lotions & creams, shaving products & body powders, sunscreens & cleansers)), cosmetics (foundations, powders, concealers, eye makeup (liners, shadow, mascara), facial makeup & makeup remover) sanitizers & disinfectants, industrial products (adhesives, floor wax & polish, paper & paperboard, water-based inks, latex paints, industrial cutting fluid, laundry starch, joint cement, printing pastes)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemical and materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

