Healthcare Triangle Facilitates Secure Data Sharing for Drug Discovery Through Neutral Zone

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company") enables collaborative data sharing and analysis through “neutral zone”. A neutral zone for data collaborative research revolutionizes personalized medicine in healthcare and life sciences.



From discovery of a key enzyme that makes DNA sequencing possible to discovery of a “treasure trove” of DNA clues about what causes cancer, advancements in medical science have the potential to propel personalized medicine. Key to this effort: the ability to share data—including among competitors—to fuel healthcare innovation. Now, the use of a “neutral zone”, supported by DataEz, a third-party secure data platform provider for collaborative data sharing and analysis enables organizations to work together on medical discovery without sacrificing the security of PHI.

With a neutral zone, innovation no longer depends solely on the ability of one company to capture and analyze data. Instead, organizations partner with a third-party algorithm provider to create a secure area where AI, machine learning and other advanced algorithms may be applied to the data. It's an approach that protects the security of the data as well as each organization’s intellectual property (IP). It also positions organizations to harness the power of patient data at scale—their own and those of data research collaborators.

Neutral zone gives organizations the ability to allow access to specific data only to the algorithm that will analyze the data for research. The data are essentially “shared but sealed.” The raw data are never disclosed, and data owners can control which portions of a data set are used and how they are used.

“This provides pharmaceutical and bio-science companies to access and share data in a secure environment for purposes of personalized medicine research and drug discovery. It paves way for faster, more accurate analysis of disease and personalized treatment, and improved understanding of complex conditions,” says Suresh Venkatachari, CEO of Healthcare Triangle.

At a time when 70% of decision makers for data and data analytics are expanding their use of external data, with another 17% planning to do so by the end of 2022 (according to Forrester report), a neutral zone supports access to a broad range of data—from real-world evidence to information from clinical trials—as well as data science capabilities in days rather than months. This accelerates personalized medicine. Additional benefits include:

Increased ease in establishing a foundation for cloud-based research

Enhanced compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST, and more

Greater flexibility and agility in establishing short-term and long-term partnership arrangements for healthcare discovery

“There is a need in the market for a third-party organization to be the ‘glue’ that brings the other parties together for collaborative research and analysis in a neutral environment. These organizations are not interested in each other’s data. They are interested in the insights that can be gained by pooling their data for AI analysis. That’s the value of a neutral zone engineered on DataEz platform,” says Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President - Head of Cloud Solutions, Healthcare Triangle.

Here's how a neutral zone for data collaborative research and sharing is accelerating personalized medicine in healthcare and life sciences:

Sets the stage for collaborative research without sacrificing security of IP or PHI Establishes a reliable data engineering infrastructure for innovation Speeds up decentralization and industrialization of clinical trials



Want to learn more about ways to advance data collaboration and research in life sciences and healthcare organizations using a neutral zone? Our whitepaper on "Life Sciences Data Collaboration Is Accelerating. Why a ‘Neutral Zone’ Should Be Top of Mind" provides further insights.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz and DataEz. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Contact:

Michael Campana - michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com