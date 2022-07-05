Coated Paper Market Surpassing USD 9.68 Billion by 2029 Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Coated Paper market.

The global Coated paper market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.68 billion by 2029 from USD 6.80 billion in 2020.

Coated paper is treated with a mixture of chemicals and materials to improve surface properties such as gloss, weight, smoothness, and ink retention. The coating materials typically used are clay, calcium carbonate, kaolinite, bentonite, and talc. Polymers, such as polyethylene and polyolefin, are used to impart waterproof and tear strength characteristics. Moreover, the coating material is mixed with certain chemical additives, such as resins and dispersants, to enhance wet strength and UV resistance. The coating makes the base paper less porous, which is ideal for printing applications.

The application of coated papers also includes printing invitations as well as for decoration purposes, which provides various growth opportunities to players. The soaring popularity of online and digital platforms has driven the e-commerce industry, which has resulted in a surge in-home delivery services. This has fueled the need for packaging and labeling solutions, thereby driving product demand.

North America held the largest share in terms of volume in 2018, accounting for 35.8% that year, and the market is primarily driven by a high rate of production in the U.S. The region is also home to several leading manufacturers, which has resulted in the large-scale production of coated paper. By revenue, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Corporate profit is a major contributor to the U.S. economy, therefore businesses rely heavily on paper products, which poses a significant opportunity for growth.

The Asia Pacific coated paper market dominated with the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years. This is largely due to the expanding end-use industries for the packaging sector such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical manufacturing, personal care products, and online retail. The booming e-commerce sector and internet trade have led to rising consumption of such papers in the packaging of home delivered products. China and Japan are the key countries contributing to the regional market growth on account of significant consumer base, affordable labor, and regulations pertaining to plastic packaging.

Industry Insights:

UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022: Michelman will exhibit at Paperex 2022, where it will feature its sustainable, water-based barrier and functional coatings for paper, paperboard, and corrugated. This is the first time Michelman is exhibiting at the show, described as the 15th International Exhibition & Conference on Pulp, Paper & Allied Industries.

January 12, 2021: Sappi Europe will introduce new barrier coating technology for functional paper packaging at its speciality mill in Alfeld, Germany, strengthening its position as the leading global provider of sustainable paper packaging solutions.

As a part of Coated Paper market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Coated Fine Paper

Standard Coated Fine Paper

Coated Ground wood Paper By Application Packaging

Printing

Labels CAGR (XX%) 6.80% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

