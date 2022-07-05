SAB Biotherapeutics Hosts U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson and Dean Phillips for South Dakota Facility Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), (SAB, or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, hosted U.S. Congressmen Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and Dean Phillips (D-MN-3) on Friday, July 1, for a tour of SAB’s facilities and to learn about SAB’s innovative immunotherapy platform that enables a scalable and reliable production of polyclonal antibodies.



During their visit, Congressmen Johnson and Phillips toured SAB’s Plasma Production Facility, featuring the company’s transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™—genetically engineered cattle—which provide SAB’s fully human polyclonal antibodies for therapeutics. The Congressmen also met with members of SAB’s management team to discuss the company’s history in COVID-19 treatment development and SAB’s current pipeline in influenza, oncology, and type 1 diabetes.

“We were pleased to host Congressmen Johnson and Phillips at SAB. We are tremendously proud of the novel immunotherapy technology we have developed here in South Dakota, and we were able to show Congressmen Johnson and Phillips our state-of-the-art Plasma Production Facility and our ability to quickly develop novel therapeutics using polyclonal antibodies,” said Eddie J. Sullivan, Ph.D., co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “We greatly appreciated the Congressmen’s time in South Dakota, and it was a pleasure discussing SAB’s mission to address unmet global health needs and bring critical therapies to patients worldwide.”

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies with a focus on building a leading immune and autoimmune disorders pipeline. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

SABIR@westwicke.com

Media Relations:

SABPR@westwicke.com