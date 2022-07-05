Voxtur Closes Acquisition to Bolster Property Tax Business

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce that, further to the news release issued on June 9, 2022, it has completed the arm's length acquisition of Municipal Tax Equity Consultants Inc. ("MTEC") and its associated entity, MTAG Paralegal Professional Corp., acquired MTE Paralegal Professional Corporation ("MTEP", and together with MTEC, “MTE”) (collectively, the "Acquisition").

MTE provides technology-enabled solutions to help municipal governments maximize property tax revenue, mitigate future liabilities, manage operations from emerging opportunities, and develop property tax policy frameworks.

"As a fully integrated real estate technology company, we are setting new standards built on innovation and execution," said CEO Jim Albertelli. “This acquisition expands Voxtur's reach as a reliable source of targeted data and industry expertise to benefit municipalities."

The purchase price for the acquisition of MTEP is $900,000 payable in cash and the aggregate purchase price for the acquisition of MTEC by Voxtur is $3,500,000, subject to customary adjustments, (the “MTEC Purchase Price”), paid in a combination of cash, totaling $2,200,000, and common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), with $800,000 of the MTEC Purchase Price satisfied by the issuance of 808,080 Common Shares at closing, priced at $0.99 per Common Share, and $500,000 of the MTEC Purchase Price satisfied by the issuance of up to 505,050 Common Shares subject to an escrow hold period of 18 months priced at $0.99 per share. The number of escrowed shares to be issued following the escrow hold period are subject to a downward adjustment. In addition, $500,000 of the cash portion of the MTEC Purchase Price will be subject to an escrow hold period of 18 months.

In addition to the benefits the Company will see as a result of the Acquisition, the property tax sector has embraced Voxtur's flagship sketch technology, known as Apex. The proprietary imagery and web-based GIS applications unify property-related data and enable desktop review of properties. The software, data analytics, and visual intelligence are focused on real property and primarily serve the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private. Counties across North America see the benefits from this technology resulting in efficiencies impacting productivity and accuracy.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology Company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

