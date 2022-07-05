ONCAP Partners with Ideal Dental

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO and SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONCAP today announced it has made a significant investment in Ideal Dental Management Partners (“Ideal Dental” or the “Company”), in partnership with its affiliated doctors.

Ideal Dental is a specialty dental service organization focused on providing business and administrative services to specialty dental service providers. The Company partners with doctors who independently diagnose and treat their patients, providing orthodontic, pedodontics, oral surgery and other therapeutic services. Together, they deliver exceptional care through the latest innovation and technology and the best patient experience possible – treating every patient and their family members with empathy and respect.

“Ideal Dental is devoted to clinical and operational excellence and we’re thrilled to partner with such an exceptional operating team and group of distinguished doctors,” said Aly Hadibhai, a Managing Director with ONCAP. “We see an opportunity to accelerate the Company’s growth plan through organic and inorganic initiatives and look forward to working together in this next phase of its evolution.”

“ONCAP has an impressive track record working with multi-site consumer-facing businesses operating in fragmented industries, making it the right partner for us,” Alejandra Salonga, Vice President of Operations with Ideal Dental. “I am confident they will help fulfill Ideal Dental’s vision of becoming the premier specialty dental services organization in the Western U.S.”

The investment was made by ONCAP IV, Onex Corporation’s (TSX:ONEX) $1.1 billion private equity fund. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

About ONCAP

ONCAP is the mid-market private equity platform of Onex. In partnership with operating company management teams, ONCAP invests in and builds value in North American headquartered small- and medium-sized businesses that are market leaders and possess meaningful growth potential. For more information on ONCAP, visit its website at www.oncap.com.

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of Onex shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Onex’ two primary businesses are Private Equity and Credit. In Private Equity, we raise funds from third-party investors, or limited partners, and invest them, along with Onex’ own investing capital, through the funds of our private equity platforms, Onex Partners and ONCAP. Similarly, in Credit, we raise and invest capital across several private credit, public credit and public equity strategies. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices. In addition, through our private wealth platform, we service high net worth clients in Canada. In total, as of March 31, 2022 Onex has $49.2 billion in assets under management, of which $8.2 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms. Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

About Ideal Dental Management Partners

Ideal Dental Management Partners was built on the shared passion and mission to provide exceptional dental care through the latest innovation and technology, and the belief that everyone deserves to have the confidence and positivity that comes from a healthy, beautiful smile. Ideal Dental Management Partners and the independent specialty dental care practices it supports operate 28 locations on the West Coast through its dental specialty brands. Combined, the brands have provided high-quality dental specialty care to more than 200,000 patients. Ideal Dental Management Partners is headquartered at 3075 Beacon Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691.

