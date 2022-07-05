Liberty Helps Home Buyers Trade the Big Smoke for Country Living

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As property markets in regional Australia experience sustained demand, free-thinking lender Liberty is supporting borrowers seeking a change of scenery.

Migration to regional areas has been a significant trend since the pandemic started, as many office workers opted to work remotely on a long-term basis.

Despite conditions in capital city markets softening in recent months, recent market research from CoreLogic shows the rapid growth rate for regional areas has continued.

As a leader in the Australian mortgage space, non-bank lender Liberty works closely with those seeking home loans for property in metro and regional areas.

Liberty says many of those looking to buy in 2022 are choosing to focus less on their proximity to work - instead favouring regions with lifestyle appeal outside major capitals.

According to Liberty's Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, regional areas may offer some untapped potential when it comes to property investment: "Generally speaking, regional house prices remain more affordable than their capital city counterparts, and you may be eligible for a regional purchasing grant to help you get into the market."

One of these grants is the federal government Regional Home Guarantee Scheme. It offers participating, eligible homebuyers the opportunity to build or buy a newly built home in rural and regional areas with a deposit as low as 5%.

As with any new home, Ms Armstrong advised those interested in regional living to think about the type of property that would suit their needs, budget and borrowing power.

"At Liberty, we work to ensure each borrower receives a solution to fit their needs, and by taking a personalised approach to loan assessment, we can offer timely loan approvals."

With a proud history of supporting customers' access to flexible loan options, Liberty strives to provide competitive solutions tailored to the needs of each individual customer.

With a range of options, and online indicative pre-approval, Liberty can help borrowers assess their options and find the home loan that's right for their situation.

The leading non-bank also encourages borrowers with irregular income or who are self-employed to consider more free-thinking home loans when planning a regional move.

