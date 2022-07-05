Government SME Support is Ending but Liberty Continues Backing Businesses

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The government scheme assisting SMEs through the coronavirus crisis is set to end but participating lender Liberty has pledged to continue supporting Australian businesses.

The government SME Recovery Loan Scheme established to support the economic recovery of businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 will end on 30 June 2022.

Despite the scheme ending, leading non-bank lender Liberty says it will continue to support business owners to invest and thrive in the future with its competitive range of free-thinking business loans.

Liberty's Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong said: "Liberty has a proud history of providing tailored solutions to borrowers with a variety of financial circumstances. We'll continue striving to help businesses of all shapes and sizes secure the funds they need to thrive."

Having worked with business owners for more than two decades, Liberty has the expertise and resources to assess a borrower's financial strength using alternative means to provide out-of-the-box solutions where necessary.

Liberty's range of flexible business loans caters to the unique needs of business owners. With secured and non-mortgage secured business loans, Liberty has options for businesses requiring cash flow support.

By adopting a free-thinking approach, Liberty can also help those with lower credit scores to find the right loan. Recognising that no two borrowers are alike, Liberty takes the time to individually assess each loan application and focus on the big picture. For those who may not fit traditional lending criteria, this can have a significant impact on the success of their application.

"Whether they want to invest in staff, equipment, or inventory, businesses often need funding to reach full strength and continue to grow," Ms. Armstrong added. "With almost 25 years of experience providing tailored solutions, our goal is to make business funding more widely accessible."

A business loan can provide the funds a business needs to take that next step. And with a range of business loans available from non-bank lenders such as Liberty, there are more opportunities for businesses to rebuild and reach new heights.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Heidi Armstrong

Group Manager - Consumer Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

