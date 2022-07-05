The Global Aluminum Foil Market is expected to grow by 1711.22 thousand tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Foil Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016626/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the aluminum foil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in global consumption of processed and packaged food products, growth in pharmaceutical and medical devices industry, and rising concerns regarding the use of plastic packaging products.

The aluminum foil market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The aluminum foil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage packaging

• Consumer packaging

• Pharmaceutical packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of lightweight packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum foil market growth during the next few years. Also, growing consumption of secondary aluminum and increasing adoption of sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aluminum foil market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum foil market sizing

• Aluminum foil market forecast

• Aluminum foil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum foil market vendors that include Alupac, Ardagh Group SA, Carcano Antonio Spa, Constellium SE, Danpak International BV, Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd., Eurofoil, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norsk Hydro ASA, Paramount Universal Pvt. Ltd., Reynolds Group Products Inc., The Tetra Laval Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UACJ Corp., United Company RUSAL, Oceanic Foil Pack, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd., Aluflexpack AG, and All Foils Inc. Also, the aluminum foil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

