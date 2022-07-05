Millrock Updates 64North Gold Project Exploration, Goodpaster Mining District, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports that earn-in partner Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX: RML) (“Resolution”) has commenced drilling at the Tourmaline Ridge prospect on the West Pogo block of the 64North Gold Project. A program consisting of five holes totaling 2,200 meters is to be conducted over the coming six weeks.



Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “There is an abundance of geologic evidence pointing to a possible gold deposit at Tourmaline Ridge. We wish Resolution the best of luck as they move the project forward and we are hopeful for a new gold discovery.”

Figure 1. A Fall 2021 photograph showing the Tourmaline Ridge prospect area in the foreground with an excavator digging trenches through shallow overburden to expose bedrock. Northern Star’s Pogo mine and the Goodpaster deposit is visible in the distance five to six kilometers to the east. The current drilling program focuses on the Tourmaline Ridge prospect in the foreground.

Earned interest: Resolution has earned a 42% interest in the project by making cash payments (US$150,000), share payments (30,000,000 shares), and expending at least US$7.0 million on exploration (US$7.87 million spent as at January 31, 2022). Additionally, Resolution has elected to continue sole-funding exploration to earn a 51% interest by making further expenditures in 2022 and making further share and cash payments to Millrock.



The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO, and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc., and owns a large shareholding in each of Resolution Minerals Limited and Felix Gold Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Coeur Explorations, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, and Altius, as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, Felix Gold and Tocvan.

