Blenders Eyewear Selects PFS for U.S. Fulfillment Operations

ALLEN, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), has launched a new U.S. order fulfillment operation for Blenders Eyewear .



Inspired by one of his favorite San Diego nightclub DJs and the market need for a mid-priced eyewear option, Chase Fisher founded Blenders to create sunglasses with the same cool factor as leading styles. Now, with celebrity and athlete endorsements around the world, the company is one of America’s fastest-growing sunglasses brands.



“Growth in our eCommerce channel drove our need to find a new fulfillment provider that could scale with us,” said Brian O’Connor, COO at Blenders. “PFS’ fulfillment technology and approach to order picking demonstrates their ability to execute scalable eCommerce fulfillment operations without sacrificing quality. PFS has been a reliable partner to work with, and we look forward to supporting further growth with their scalable services.”

PFS is providing order fulfillment services in support of Blenders’ direct-to-consumer eCommerce and business-to-business wholesale channels. These services include warehouse management, inventory control and order fulfillment with plans to expand to additional geographies in the future.

Zach Thomann, EVP and President of PFS, commented: “Working with Blenders has been a true partnership, and we are elated to add them to our client portfolio. We both embrace the same vision to not only meet customer expectations, but also differentiate the brand - especially the last touch during the order fulfillment process. Our lighted picking technology speeds up order fulfillment time and will help Blenders achieve its goals. We are excited to be a part of their growth story.”

This solution is operated out of PFS’ Memphis-based fulfillment campus and went live in October 2021.

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

