US Nuclear Files S-1 and Welcomes Investment From First Institutional Investor

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – On June 29, 2022, US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) filed an S-1 to register all 28,602,600 shares of common stock, of which 17,602,600 are being offered by the early Shareholders, and 11,000,000 are being offered as part of US Nuclear’s transaction with Mast Hill Fund LP to raise $611,000 net working capital. Mast Hill LP also has the option to purchase additional shares to provide US Nuclear with a second tranche of cash. Mast Hill LP is US Nuclear’s first institutional investor and has paved the way for US Nuclear to use the working capital to drive more sales revenue, streamline production, and work quickly back to profitability now that the worst of Covid and supply chain problems are behind us, hopefully to attract additional institutional investors.

To drive more sales revenue, US Nuclear is focused on bolstering sales personnel and marketing for high-growth markets, such as nuclear power, drone detection, and safe air-water monitoring. Nuclear power is making a resurgence as nations struggle with increasing power demands amongst a need for clean energy. US Nuclear is already garnering new business from this resurgence and is poised to capture much more due to their established network, experience, unique products, and expanded salesforce.

The working capital will also allow US Nuclear to increase the efficiency of production, improve procurement and supply chain constraints, and build backlogged orders faster to drive more revenue.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com