Broker-Dealer Roberts & Ryan Ring Opening Bell in Honor of Our Nation's Veterans

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc., Wall Street's first Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer, celebrates this Fourth of July holiday by ringing the opening bell on the NYSE in honor of those who have served our country in protection of our freedoms.

Independence Day is the annual celebration of nationhood, commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. The celebration was initially modeled on that of the King's birthday, marked by bell ringing, bonfires and processions.

To our Veterans, the Fourth of July commemorates more than our independence from Great Britain in 1776. Independence Day celebrates our right to freedom, and Veterans know firsthand what it's like to fight to protect that right.

With over one $1.5 million dollars in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan supports countless first-class charitable foundations serving U.S. Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health and career transition.

This Fourth of July Roberts & Ryan thank our U.S. Veterans and all who serve to defend our liberties. To learn more about Roberts & Ryan's latest collaboration with the Robert Irvine Foundation, please visit us at Forbes.com:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/laureldonnellan/2022/07/01/a-compassionate-company-provides-roi-to-their-money-management-clients-and-our-bravest-american-veterans/?sh=4cf2560a2872

Press Contact: Sadie Millard smillard@roberts-ryan.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.