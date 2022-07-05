ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. MOBILIZES DRILL AND CREWS TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has commenced camp construction and mobilized drill equipment and crew to the road accessible Florin Gold Project which is host to the 2.47 million ounce Florin Inferred Resource*, located within the Florin Project area, 60 km northwest of Mayo County, Yukon Territory, Canada (Fig 1).





Figure 1: Location of Florin Gold Project

* The Florin Gold Project contains an inferred resource of 2,474,000 oz gold contained in 170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45 g/t with a cut-off of 0.30g/t, at a $1,650 gold price. For additional information, see the Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 entitled Florin Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory, by Ronald G Simpson, P.Geo. of GeoSim Services Inc., dated April 6, 2021, a copy of with is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile.

The 16-member crew will oversee a diamond drill program of up to 8,500 metres. The drill program is aimed at expansion of the 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource which is contained in 170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45 g/t with a cut-off of 0.30 g/t* and sits on a northwest striking structure known as the Jethro Fault. Highlights of the proposed drilling campaign include:

Mobilization of crew and the initiation of camp construction

A drill program between 7,000 and 8,500 metres planned to increase the existing inferred gold resource

Priority step-out drill targets adjacent to existing resource

Approximately 900 metres of a 5-kilometre structure drill-tested to date

2021 soil geochemistry results better define 2022 drill targets

Interpretation of the 2021 LiDAR survey to better define structural targets for the 2022 drill program

The existing inferred resource is based on drilling approximately 900 metres along the strike of the fault, which has been traced for five kilometres and is the site of three further, significant geochemical anomalies. The planned program intends to drill up to 30 priority targets down to a depth of 400 metres in two target areas:

1) Around the Treadwell Structure area in the East Zone, adjacent to the inferred resource, where gold in soil assays along with historic drill intercepts and rock chip sampling assays from St James’ 2021 field program returned high-grade gold results (see Company news release dated April 29, 2022 and Figure 2).





Figure 2: Drill targets for 2022 drill program in the East Zone

2) In the anticipated, westerly on-strike extension of the existing inferred resource, and in the vicinity of an historic drill hole, ICE10-028, assays from which returned 526m grading 0.75 g/t Au (see Company news release dated April 29, 2022 and Figure 3).





Figure 3: West Zone 2021 Florin Project soil sampling results

Both these priority target areas support prior exploration efforts wherein the Company traced the Jethro Fault for more than five kilometres of which only 1.2 kilometres has been partially drill tested showing the current inferred resource sitting on an 875 metre section of the Fault.

George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold comments, “We are launching the 2022 drill campaign to prioritize the most prospective areas as informed by an accumulation of data, including geochemical work, geophysics and from previous exploration seasons. Geological mapping, sampling, drilling and geophysical work completed in prior seasons indicate expansion potential of the resource to the northwest and southeast on the Jethro fault. Our key objective for this season is to extend the footprint of the inferred resource”.

Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., senior technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects), has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds: (i) 100-per-cent stake in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project; and (ii) a 100-per-cent stake in 9 claims and an option to acquire a further 100-per-cent interest in 19 claims, covering a total 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property; and (iii) an option to acquire up to an 85-per-cent interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historical Tintina gold belt in Yukon Territory, Canada.

For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

St. James Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact:

George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152

Email: info@stjamesgold.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All other statements that are not historical facts, particularly statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by management of the Company at the relevant time in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information or if management’s beliefs, estimates, assumptions or opinions change, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results, performance, achievements and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors outlined in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 26, 2021 (the “AIF”) filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in its AIF on SEDAR are not exhaustive and other factors could materially affect its results.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to consider all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Attachments