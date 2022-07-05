Cellulite Treatment Market to Witness Lucrative Avenues from Advancements in Energy-based Devices

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The cellulite treatment market outlook has been steadily broadened by the introduction of minimally-invasive procedures and advancements in energy-based treatments. Recent developments in the cellulite treatment have found growing adoption of the products for treatment of cellulite on the thighs and buttocks. A TMR study has projected the global revenue of the cellulite treatment market to reach US$ 1,438.5 Mn by 2026.



Focus on effectiveness of esthetic treatments of the skin in women is expanding lucrative avenues for firms in the cellulite treatment market. Leading key players in the cellulite treatment are reaping revenue gains from the commercialization of energy-based devices and topical treatments. Of note, the safety profile of energy-based devices has increased considerably, which has boosted future market demand for cellulite treatment.

The increased demand for cellulite treatment at home has been spurring the sales of topical creams and oral treatment. Growing understanding of pathophysiology of cellulite has extended the canvas for industry stakeholders in the cellulite treatment market. Ongoing clinical studies in the market focus on safety and efficacy of radiofrequency devices used in cellulite treatment.

Key Findings of Cellulite Treatment Market Study

Demand of Energy-based Treatment Underpins Abundant Lucrative Opportunities: The growing commercialization of energy-based devices is expanding the size of cellulite treatment market. The vast demand for these is fueled by the growing need for minimally invasive devices particularly laser devices. The adoption is anticipated to increase rapidly in the coming years on the back of the established efficacy of energy-based devices for treatment of localized adiposities, which thus will generate sizable revenues to companies in the cellulite treatment market.





Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Growing discretionary spending on medical aesthetic products is a key factor in shaping the evolution trajectories of the cellulite treatment market

Expanding knowledge of cellulite etiology on the back of a spate of anatomical and interventional clinical studies has broadened the cellulite treatment market outlook. Commercialization of novel devices for minimally invasive treatments will pave the way to new cellulite treatment strategies.

Cellulite Treatment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is expected to hold a major revenue share of the global cellulite treatment market. The presence of robust healthcare infrastructure has led to an early adoption of innovative cellulite treatments. The North America cellulite treatment market is expected to witness new revenue streams from the demand for novel therapies for cellulite treatment in women.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a potentially lucrative region in the global cellulite treatment market in recent years. The massive demand can be ascribed to the growing awareness about effective and safe treatment in the patient population.

Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the cellulite treatment market are Syneron Medical Ltd., Allergan plc, Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cutera, Inc., Nestle, and Cynosure, Inc.

Cellulite Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Energy-based Treatment Mechanical Suction Mechanical Suction and Thermal Radiofrequency Ultrasound Cryolipolysis Other

Non Energy-based Treatment Topical Creams Oral Treatment Other





Technique

Non-invasive

Minimally Invasive

Other



End User

Hospitals

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dermatology Clinics



Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



