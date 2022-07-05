Industrial Air Compressor Market Surpassing USD 55.05 Billion by 2029 Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Industrial Air Compressor market.

The global industrial air compressor market size is estimated to be valued at USD 28.25 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 55.05 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 6.9%.

Industrial air compressors are capable of producing pressure to power large-scale, complex systems. They are widely used to run major industrial and manufacturing equipment, including those that incorporate hydraulic or pneumatic operating components.

Air compressors have gained considerable amount of popularity since their first Introduction and the trend is expected to continue. With rapid industrialization and increase in investment in mechanical equipment, the demand for industrial air compressors market is expected to witness steady growth between 2021 and 2031.

The growth of the Asia Pacific market is driven by the increasing investments in LNG, chemical, and mining projects. and the growth of the manufacturing industry.

India and China are adopting industrial air compressors in petrochemical and oil & gas plants due to the increasing demand for petrochemical/chemical products in these countries. Infrastructure projects and rapid urbanization planning are gaining pace in APAC, which is likely to continue over the forecast period. Such activities are projected to fuel the demand for industrial air compressors.

Industry Insights:

November 9, 2021 – Atlas Copco has acquired an Italian compressed air distributor located near Turin. STERI has 19 employees and mainly serves a wide range of local industrial companies in the Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regions in Italy. The product range includes compressors, filters, and ancillary equipment.

June 12, 2021: Doosan Portable Power today announced the launch of its new Evolution Seriesportableair compressors. These new machines are a significant technological update for Doosan portable air compressors.

As a part of Industrial Air Compressor market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Positive Displacement

Dynamic Displacement By Application Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Automotive & Transportation CAGR (XX%) 6.9 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Portable Industrial Air Compressor Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Portable Industrial Air Compressor Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global Industrial Air Compressor dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

