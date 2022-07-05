BTCS Announces Appointment of Skilled Industry Professional to Play Pivotal Role as Vice President of Investor Relations

Silver Spring, MD, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, today announced the appointment of Adele Carey as Vice President of Investor Relations to provide strategic counsel and continue the success in leading the investor relations program.



Adele Carey is a talented professional who brings a wealth of invaluable industry knowledge with a proven track record of leadership. Previously, Adele worked in investor relations at CrowdStreet. In December 2021, she was recognized for her outstanding accomplishments and received the Rising Star Award. Prior, she worked as an Investor Relations Analyst at Synchrony Financial, supporting the overall corporate IR strategy and engaging with shareholders and the executive leadership team.

"I am honored and fortunate to join such a respected company and a true innovator in crypto and blockchain technology," stated Adele. With the recent adjustments and current market conditions, I intend to bring key IR/PR tasks in-house so we can both lower costs and institute a stronger partnership with our shareholders and the investment community. I'm incredibly excited for the future and what we can achieve together as a team."

“Adele‘s experience and expertise, as well as her deep relationships within the financial markets will be incredibly valuable in helping drive value for BTCS and its shareholders especially in these challenging market times,” said Charles Allen BTCS’ CEO. “We are excited to have her on the BTCS team.”

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

