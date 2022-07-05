New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Domain Names Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069934/?utm_source=GNW
Global Domain Names Market to Reach 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026
A domain name is basically a web address or an e-mail address that enables users to navigate the Internet easily. Domain names are identification strings which are used in a number of application-specific addressing and naming purposes and networking contexts. Domain names comprise alphanumeric ASCII characters, including A-Z, 0-9 and a-z. The characters are not case sensitive. A domain name may contain a hyphen provided it is in the middle of digits or characters. The domain name system (DNS) successfully weathered the COVID-19 storm as users continued to register new domain names. Despite the outbreak, the DNS witnessed unabated activity related to registrations.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Domain Names estimated at 379.2 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach 353.8 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Domain Names Registered in the U.S. Market is Estimated at 124.9 Million in 2021, While in China the Figure is Forecast to Reach 81.2 Million
The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 124.9 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 81.2 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
A peculiar trend observed during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is the increased penchant for premium domain names. Because of COVID-19, there has been a visible and hurried shift to a digital-first economy and massive growth in the internet user base across the world with some regions showing growth as high as 70% during the first three quarters compared to same period in 2019. For businesses in general and premium and lifestyle brands in particular, domain names always play a crucial role in the online identity and such notion has become even more evident and visible amid the ongoing crisis. A growing number of luxury brands are leaning towards premium domains with the objective to define their authority and expertise in their industry and generate productive leads from search rankings. Premium domain names are simple, crisp, and descriptive and provide an exact-match with brand operations. Due to their unique design, premium domain names represent one of the best methods to rank high in online search results, which becomes critical for business in the prevailing complex online search scenario.
Select Competitors (Total 460 Featured) -
- 1&1 IONOS Inc
- 123 Reg, Ltd.
- Afilias Limited
- Domain.com, LLC.
- Donuts, Inc.
- GMO Internet, Inc.
- GoDaddy, Inc.
- Key-Systems GmbH
- Melbourne IT Group
- Minds + Machines Group Limited
- Moniker Online Services, LLC.
- Namecheap, Inc.
- NeuStar, Inc.
- Nominet UK
- Register.com
- Shopify, Inc.
- Tucows, Inc.
- Enom, Inc.
- United Domains AG
- VeriSign, Inc.
- Web.com Group, Inc.
- Wix.com, Inc.
- Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Marketers in Domain Industry Overhaul Digital Strategies to
Help Businesses Navigate through COVID-19 Tide
Out of the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Era of Digital Presence is
Born: Global Number of Websites (In Million): 2018-2020
Global IP Traffic (In Exabytes Per Month)
DNS Exhibits Resilience & Weathers COVID-19 Storm
Premium Domain Names Gain Traction During COVID-19
Domain Name Emerges as Dynamic Arena to Tap COVID-19 Opportunity
Spike in Fake Domain Names Hastens Strides to Prevent Scams &
Fraudulent Activity
Domain Names - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Domain Names: A Prelude
Types of Domain Names
Country Code TLDs (ccTLD)
Generic TLDs (gTLD)
SLDs
A Brief History of Domain Names
Timeline for gTLD: Major Events from 2000 through 2015
Major Stakeholders in Domain Name Industry
ICANN
DNS
DNSSEC
Registry Services
Registrars
Top Registrars in April 2020 by Domain Count
Internationalized Domain Name
Rapid Penetration of Internet Continues to Spur Growth
Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)
and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015
through 2019
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
China and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets
Market Landscape
Market Share of Top-Level Domains in Global Market (October 2020)
Market Share of Generic Top-Level Domains in Global Market:
(October 2020)
Market Share of Generic Top-Level Domains in Global Market:
(October 2020)
Leading Country Code Top Level Domains (ccTLD) By Number Of
Domains (in millions): October 2020,
Distribution of nTLDs Based on Type (2019)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth
Global Economy
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Rise in Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and
Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
Rise in Penetration of Smartphones
Mobile Sales as a Percentage Share of Retail e-commerce: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2020
Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet
Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major DNS Industry Trends
Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms
Prominence of DNSSEC
DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record
Management due to CDNs
Increasing Granularity
Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence
GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry
Increasing Consolidation of Service Models
Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends
Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains
Innovations in Domain Selling
Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies
New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding
Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry
Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share
5G Domain Names on the Rollout
Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry
Growth
Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of
SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 460
