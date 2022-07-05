Cycling 850 kilometers in 8 days for kids

English French

MONTREAL, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Rauket's goal is to raise $25,000 in support of the Shriners Hospital for Children - Canada. Today, at approximately 2:00 p.m., this avid cyclist will cross the finish line after an 850-kilometer ride. He left from Port Elgin, Ontario on June 28th and will finish his journey in front of the main entrance of Shriners Hospital for Children - Canada. The hospital employees and the Shriners will be waiting for him to give a warm welcome, and it is in this festive atmosphere that the total amount raised will be revealed.



Thirty-six-year-old Alex is an expert in mathematical physics and a member of the Shriners philanthropic brotherhood whose mission is to support the Shriners Children’s. Member of the Bruce Shrine Club, Alex has often pedaled for charity and has developed his endurance by cycling for increasingly longer distances. Last year he broke his own record by covering 200 km a day.

“I’ve always enjoyed cycling for charity events and find them deeply inspiring. Last year I travelled 4,000 km and I hope to reach the 5,000 mark this year. In addition to my regular workouts, I’ve been training by cycling 75 km a week after work. I have always liked people who take a different approach to raise awareness for a great cause. Given that cycling is my favourite activity, I wanted to use it to shine a light on the Shriners who work tirelessly to make sure children get the help they need.”

You can follow Alex’s journey at https://www.facebook.com/rauket and/or show your support at www.bruceshrineclub.ca

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is the only Canadian establishment within the network of Shriners hospitals. This bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital provides ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from coast to coast in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to promote health and provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), club feet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy.

The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

Media representatives are invited to cover the event in front of the main entrance to the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada on Tuesday, July 5 at 2 p.m.

Parking

In the underground parking in the P3A – 100. You will see an entrance for Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, go in and take the elevator up to RC.

Information

Laure Moureaux, Communications Advisor, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada,

Tel.: 514-282-7222 / Cell: 514-207-2267, lmoureaux@shrinenet.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e81898fd-277e-47c2-a2ff-9e83c67c3774