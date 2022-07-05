Sandoz Canada expands its generics portfolio with three new products

English French

Pr Sandoz ® Teriflunomide, Pr Sandoz ® Lurasidone, and Pr Sandoz ® PipTaz 40.5 g all launched on the Canadian market this spring.



Sandoz Teriflunomide, Sandoz Lurasidone, and Sandoz PipTaz 40.5 g all launched on the Canadian market this spring. PrSandoz® Teriflunomide, the company’s third MS treatment, is supported by the Sandoz Continüm patient support program, which provides reimbursement navigation, financial assistance and educational material to help patients and healthcare professionals.

Generic medicines like these three products help make effective medicine more affordable and accessible for Canadians and generate savings for our healthcare system.



BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandoz Canada Inc. is proud to announce a series of product launches this spring that are expanding the company’s portfolio of high-quality generic medicines. During the spring, Sandoz Canada has launched the following three products.

PrSandoz® Teriflunomide

Launched on May 16, 2022, PrSandoz® Teriflunomide is the company’s ninth generic launch since the start of 2022. It is a generic equivalent to PrAubagio*, indicated as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and to delay the accumulation of physical disability. It is available in a wallet blister format with numerated days and weeks to track medication intake.

PrSandoz® Teriflunomide is the third multiple sclerosis treatment in the company’s portfolio, following the launch of Sandoz Fingolimod in November 2019 and Sandoz Dimethyl Fumarate in October 2021. All three are supported by the Sandoz ContinümTM patient support program.

PrSandoz® Lurasidone

PrSandoz® Lurasidone hydrochloride is a generic equivalent to PrLatuda*, indicated for the management of the manifestations of schizophrenia and, as a monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate, for the acute management of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. It is available in 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg strengths in bottles of 30. The 20 mg and 40 mg strengths are also available in bottles of 100. 120 mg will be available at a later date, also in bottles of 30.

PrSandoz® PipTaz 40.5 g

PrSandoz® PipTaz 40.5 g is an addition to the Sandoz Canada portfolio’s existing line of piperacillin/tazobactam powder for injection. It is indicated for the treatment of bacterial infections, such as intra-abdominal, skin, gynaecological and other infections.

“The three new generics that launched this spring all contribute to making life-enhancing medicines more accessible and enabling savings for the Canadian healthcare system. We are very proud of these additions to the Sandoz Canada portfolio,” says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada. “Following 13 launches in 2021, Sandoz continues to invest in a rich pipeline of launches for the generics market. Our vision is to be a leader on the Canadian market for both biosimilars and generics, and to do that we will continue increasing access to new treatments, which are ever more specialized and complex.”

TM/® Trademark and registered trademark owned or used under license by Sandoz Canada Inc.

* Registered trademark owned by the registered owner.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, potential future revenues from the sale of PrSandoz® Teriflunomide, PrSandoz® Lurasidone, and PrSandoz® PipTaz. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and involve known and unknown risks and significant uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that PrSandoz® Teriflunomide, PrSandoz® Lurasidone, and PrSandoz® PipTaz will be submitted or approved for other additional indications or labelling in other markets, or at any particular time, nor can it be guaranteed that PrSandoz® Teriflunomide, PrSandoz® Lurasidone, and PrSandoz® PipTaz will be approved by a regulatory body or will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, management’s expectations regarding PrSandoz® Teriflunomide, PrSandoz® Lurasidone, and PrSandoz® PipTaz could be affected by a number of factors, including: uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected clinical study results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions, delays or government regulations in general; the company’s ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions; the global trend towards streamlining healthcare costs, including constant pressure regarding pricing; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; unexpected manufacturing problems, and other risks and factors mentioned in form 20-F filed by Novartis AG with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Sandoz is providing the information in this media release as of today and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements described herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sandoz

Sandoz International GmbH is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis.

Sandoz Canada is a pioneer, a leader and trusted supplier of quality generics and biosimilars with over 65 million prescriptions per year, based on decades of global experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of its products. Sandoz launched the first biosimilar in Europe in 2006 and in the Canadian market in 2009.



www.sandoz.ca

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz-canada/

Contact:

Marie-Soleil Pepin

Sandoz Canada Inc.

+1 438-227-2833

marie-soleil.pepin@sandoz.com / communications.canada@sandoz.com