LatAm Logistics Startup Nuvocargo Expands Management Team with New Head of Data and Head of Customer Experience

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo , the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, announced today that it has added two new people to its senior leadership team: Chloe Wang has joined as Head of Data, and Alberto Castro has joined as Head of Customer Experience.



Both executives bring many years of experience at fast-growing tech companies – Wang at Dropbox and Better, and Castro from Uber, Stripe and Kavak.

Chloe Wang: empowering data-driven insights

As Head of Data at Nuvocargo, Wang is charged with creating a data-driven culture and driving customer improvements through actionable insights. She leads a team that’s implementing the infrastructure and data processes to enable advanced automation and algorithms that enhance safety, amplify performance, and improve the customer experience. Prior to joining Nuvocargo, Wang’s professional journey spanned investment banking, the SaaS industry (Dropbox) and financial services (online mortgage platform Better). With 8 years of experience as a product and data leader, Wang led the introduction of personalized financial insights to more than 50M Chase mobile app users, which unlocked $10M in cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. She also designed and delivered a self-serve data strategy at Dropbox that reduced annual costs by one third and increased the platform’s customer satisfaction rate from -67 to +45.

Wang reports to Nuvocargo’s Head of Product, Anaid Chacón. “Chloe’s trajectory building products at scale is an incredible asset and having her on the team is a testament to our commitment to provide best-in-class service and digital experiences to simplify trade for our customers,” said Chacón. “Data, visibility and proactive insights are at the center of our philosophy and offering, and we’re excited to have her join Nuvocargo in this adventure to transform logistics.”

“We all learned during the pandemic how important supply chains are, and efficient cross-border trade is a huge part of that,” said Wang. “Currently, US-Mexico cross-border trade is fragmented. I am a data person who is passionate about building data-driven products that provide a more human-like experience to users. I aim to infuse humanity and empathy into the solutions I create and build in every job I tackle, and I’m excited to be able to do that at Nuvocargo.”

Alberto Castro: Fostering a customer-centered mindset

As Head of Customer Experience at Nuvocargo, Castro is responsible for leading all CX efforts. He has almost 15 years of experience leading large customer and operations teams in the Americas, Asia and Europe, including at Uber, Stripe and Kavak. Most recently, he led Uber’s efforts to expand from 3 contact centers with 750 agents to 12 centers with 8,000 agents in less than two years, and managed Uber Centers of Excellence in Costa Rica and Brazil.

“Alberto’s background is exactly what Nuvocargo needs as it seeks to expand its CX and Customer Operations capabilities,” said Deepak Chhugani, cofounder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “His domain knowledge is unparalleled, and he helps strengthen the customer-centered mindset already present at Nuvocargo.”

Castro said, “US-Mexico is a multi-trillion-dollar trade route whose participants have been slow to embrace technology – and that has led to a historically poor customer experience. I’m really excited to play a part in disrupting and modernizing that experience for the logistics world across the Americas. This was a rare opportunity for a role at a high-growth company with exceptional leadership, culture and assets.”

In recent months, demand for Nuvocargo solutions has grown quickly – the company recently expanded to deliver a digital platform directly to the carrier market.

About Nuvocargo

LatAm logistics startup Nuvocargo is the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade – one of the largest trade routes in the world. Modernizing a $2T industry that’s been mostly reliant on paper, fast-growing Nuvocargo combines proprietary software with a team of bi-lingual experts to seamlessly and transparently manage end-to-end cargo movement in a single platform. The company has the most experience on both sides of the border, unique access to hard-to-get routes, and add-on services such as warehousing, insurance and financing – everything a shipper or carrier needs to simplify logistics. Nuvocargo is backed by over $40M in funding from Tiger Global, QED Investors, NFX, Y Combinator, among others. Nuvocargo has been recognized in YC Top Companies 2022 and ranked the second Most Innovative Company in Latin America by Fast Company . Learn more at nuvocargo.com/en .

