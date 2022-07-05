TruChoice Hosts Inaugural Ascend Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its first annual Ascend conference June 23-26 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Orlando, Florida. Nearly 100 of TruChoice's top financial professionals gathered to discuss best practices and learn from an assortment of speakers in sessions designed to provide a mid-year recharge to help finish the year strong.

"I unfortunately had to miss our Climb '22 event in January, so it was awesome to be back face-to-face with so many financial professionals," said TruChoice President Brian Peterson. "Our sessions were all incredible, but my favorite part of the event was seeing everyone rekindling old friendships and just having fun. I call it untethering - letting go. Which was especially appropriate for this event, since our theme was hot air balloons."

Leading off an all-star slate of keynote speakers was Dr. Kevin Elko, one of the preeminent sports psychologists, coaches, and corporate trainers in the US, with 30 collegiate and professional sports championship rings to prove it. Next up was Todd Buchholz, former White House Director of Economic Policy, hedge fund managing director, Harvard professor, and best-selling author. Rounding out the keynotes was Robyn Benincasa, World Champion Adventure Racer, San Diego firefighter, 2014 CNN Hero, Guinness World Record endurance kayaker, best-selling author, and founder of the Project Athena Foundation.

Attendees also heard success stories from their peers, TruChoice's own trainers and speakers took the stage, and four major insurance carriers gave product updates.

"When you have so many top financial professionals together at one time, it's really incredible to see the idea sharing that occurs on top of everything they're getting out of the sessions, which were amazing," said Jim Maietta, TruChoice's Chief Distribution Officer. "I'm excited to see how attendees take this experience home with them and use it to finish 2022 strong."

TruChoice's Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Wheeler, added, "The robust lineup of business-enhancing sessions and networking opportunities, punctuated by three powerful keynote speakers, really made for a special event. Dr. Kevin Elko kicked things off by preparing everyone's mindset, Todd Buchholz gave amazing insight into the current financial landscape, and Robyn Benincasa closed things on an incredibly inspirational note. We couldn't be happier with the way the event turned out, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback we've been receiving reinforces that."

TruChoice will host a similar practice management event, Discover, October 12-14, 2022, at the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America. For more information about TruChoice events, or to learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, where followers can also access exclusive interviews with all three of the Ascend keynote speakers.

TruChoice Media Contact:

Chris Cowan

678.718.1951

mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com

