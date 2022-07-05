Wellbore Integrity Solutions Announces Leadership Transition

Houston, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS) today announced the transition of its leadership. Ed J. Boufarah takes the reins effective July 5th as Chief Executive Officer from the company’s founding Chief Executive Officer David MacNeill.

“We would like to thank Dave for his tireless efforts over the past four years establishing WIS as a world-class, independent provider for the global oilfield services industry. Following the 2019 carve-out from Schlumberger, Dave helped navigate WIS during unprecedented industry conditions of recent years and steered the company towards the strong path to growth and prosperity it is on today. Additionally, we appreciate Dave’s continued support of WIS through this transition,” shared the Board of Directors of WIS.

Mr. Boufarah joins Wellbore Integrity Solutions from Baker Hughes, where he recently held the position of Vice President for Bently Nevada, a global industrial business with leading solutions in digital condition monitoring and asset performance management solutions. Ed has over 30 years of experience in numerous regional and global leadership positions in companies including General Electric, ExxonMobil, and Baker Hughes. He brings a wealth of international commercial and operating experience, having led businesses in regions throughout the world and forging enduring relationships with key customers and counterparties.

"I am honored to take on the responsibility as CEO of Wellbore Integrity Solutions and to lead a team that has outstanding commitment and passion for the future growth and success of WIS and its customers. We have a great opportunity to drive profitable growth within WIS's businesses, leveraging our exceptional domain expertise, technology, and operational capabilities," stated Mr. Boufarah.

About Wellbore Integrity Solutions

WIS offers its customers a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to enhance the life cycle of their oil, gas, and geothermal wells via a global engineering and field services footprint.

Under its Red Baron product line, WIS provides well intervention services for fishing, wellbore departure (TrackMaster Whipstocks), well abandonment and slot recovery, wellbore cleanout, thru-tubing services, and fiberline intervention technology. Its DRILCO product line offers tubular services for tubular inspection, tubular repair, and has manufacturing capabilities in strategic locations around the globe. Through its Thomas Tools product line, WIS provides customers rental services for high-torque drill pipe, tubing, and BOPs. WIS also offers consulting services for client-based engineering and technical support.

Operating in 30 countries with 45 strategic facility locations, WIS focuses on its customers, utilizing integrated resources that include approximately 1000 employees globally and encompassing 49 nationalities worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.wellboreintegrity.com.